Granby, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Elan Future, a blockchain-based energy firm, is set to list its $ELAN token on BitMart. The move aims to grow the liquidity and provide more company exposure. Elan Future is a decentralized platform that allows users to buy, sell, or trade energy. Users can now buy the $ELAN token from the BitMart exchange.

BitMart is a leading international trading platform for digital assets. As it is constantly developing and expanding, it is intrigued by the potential of cryptocurrencies to spur innovation and advance financial inclusion. It presently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with affordable trading costs and has millions of customers.

The current electricity system, relying on centralized power grids and fossil fuels, is causing significant environmental harm. These systems require expansive land and water resources, and their operation results in air pollution and hazardous waste.

Additionally, the energy cost takes a significant toll on individuals and businesses, not to mention the environmental impact.

However, there is a solution to this problem: decentralizing electricity production, storage, and transfer through blockchain technology.

By utilizing blockchain, individuals can directly hand in electricity production and consumption without intermediaries. Not only is this system more equitable and efficient, but it also reduces reliance on non-renewable resources and decreases pollution.

$ELAN Tokens

ELAN Tokens were created as an easy and accessible way for Elan customers to pay for devices and electricity. With Elan Tokens, there is no need to worry about exchange rates, third-party involvement, or long wait times for settlements. The Elan Token also offers around-the-clock transaction freedom. In this way, Elan Tokens ensure that the technology can be accessible and convenient for all customers, regardless of their location or currency.

About Elan Future

Elan Future aspires to create a breakthrough in energy distribution built by people and completely transparent. The goal is to electrify the entire world. With an insatiable need for energy equality, the company is paving the road for long-term, clean energy that isn't dependent on weather, battery banks, or expensive technology.

