9 months Q3 Q2 Q1 Sept 2022

9 months Sept 2021

9 months Change at

current scope

& exch. rates Q3 2022/

Q3 2021 Q2 2022/

Q2 2021 Q1 2022/

Q1 2021 CONSOLIDATED (unaudited) Number of shipments 236,962 220,455 +7.5% +7.7% +7.1% +7.7% Sales (€m)* 699.9 498.8 +40.3% +15.5% +44.3% +73.3% Gross profit (€m) 107.3 83.4 +28.7% +12.6% +32.1% +45.8%

* Sales is not a relevant indicator of business in our sector, as it is greatly impacted by changing air and sea freight rates, fuel surcharges, exchange rates (particularly versus USD), etc. Changes in the number of shipments, volumes shipped and, in financial terms, gross profit are relevant indicators.

MARKET REVIEW

The easing of tension in global supply chains observed towards the end of Q2 2022 continued with increasing effect throughout Q3 2022.

In the sea freight sector, port congestion has fallen 50% since January 2022.

This gradual return to normal is due to a fall in demand related to economic slowdown and high inventory levels.

Sea freight volumes shipped continued to fall in Q3 (down 4-6%) and freight rates fell sharply (down 50% in September 2022 versus January 2022).

Air freight volumes declined significantly in Q3 (down 11-13%) against a backdrop of increasing capacity offered by airlines linked to the resumption of a large number of passenger flights.

As a result, air freight rates also fell but remained high due to rising fuel prices.

BUSINESS VOLUMES AND GROSS PROFIT

Slight fall in volumes shipped by the Group in Q3:

TEUs (sea freight): down 4.2% in line with market trend and global fall in demand

Tonnage (air freight): down 2.5%, less than market decline

On the other hand, the number of shipments was up 7.7% in Q3 driven by:

the 01/07/2022 acquisition of Exaciel (Paris) and CVL (Senegal) (shipments up 4.3% excluding Exaciel and CVL),

of (Paris) and (Senegal) (shipments up 4.3% excluding Exaciel and CVL), strong development in the Road Brokerage division (up 30.9%),

(up 30.9%), the resumption of Fairs Events operations due to the lifting of health measures,

due to the lifting of health measures, sustained growth in customs operations (up 60.4%).

Q3 2022 gross profit remains robust (€35.5m), up 12.6%.

As a reminder, Q3 2021 gross profit surged 61.8%.

Gross profit for the first nine months was up 28.7%, driven by:

market share gains and the completion of development projects, the impact of which accounted for 43.8% of nine-month growth: new clients (accounting for 31.5% of growth) the July 2022 acquisition of Exaciel and CVL 2022 (accounting for 4.0% of growth) the ramp-up of acquisitions (companies and business assets) completed in 2021 (accounting for 8.3% of growth)

and the the impact of which accounted for currency gains (accounting for 12.1% of growth)

(accounting for 12.1% of growth) core business growth

favourable market conditions despite the late Q2 and Q3 decrease in freight rates.

Note also the negative impact of the sale of Log System in March 2022: €-1.5m.

BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS LINE

NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS GROSS PROFIT (€m) At current scope and exchange rates 9M 2022 9M 2021 Change 9M 2022/ 9M 2021 Change Q3 2022/ Q3 2021 9M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022/ 9M 2021 Q3 2022/ Q3 2021 Sea freight 103,154 103,120 +0.0% +1.1% 60.9 45.8 +32.9% +12.9% Air freight 55,555 58,272 -4.7% -3.5% 30.7 23.5 +30.8% +22.0% Road Brokerage* 52,262 40,460 +29.2% +30.9% 10.8 8.3 +30.1% +24.5% Other (rail, customs, logistics) 25,991 18,603 +39.7% +31.2% 4.6 4.0 +13.3% -20.3% TOTAL OVERSEAS BUSINESS 236,962 220,455 +7.5% +7.7% 106.9 81.6 +31.1% +14.5% Log System (sold on 01/03/2022) 0.4 2.2 NA NA Consolidation entries (0.1) (0.4) NA NA TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 107.3 83.4 +28.7% +12.6%

* Road brokerage includes the road haulage business previously included in "Other businesses" and the RORO business (roll on/roll off).

VOLUMES 9M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2022/ 9M 2021 Q3 2022/ Q3 2021 Sea freight 200,505 TEUs* 200,808 TEUs* -0.2% -4.2% Air freight 50,685T** 48,763T** +3.9% -2.5%

* Twenty-foot equivalent units

** Tons

Q3 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Acquisition of a 51% stake in CVL International, Dakar on 1 July 2022.

Annual gross profit of around €0.9m.

First major operation in West Africa fulfilling the Group's declared intention of stepping up its development in the region.

Acquisition of a 90% stake in Exaciel A.M.C. Logistique, a company based in Paris and Lyon, on 1 July 2022.

Freight forwarder and approved customs operator specialising in humanitarian aid, hazardous products and aeronautics, posting annual gross profit of around €3.0m.

2022 OUTLOOK

Market

International trade estimates (by volume):

up 3.5% in 2022 (WTO 6 October 2022)

up 1.0% in 2023 (WTO 6 October 2022)

NB: The WTO states that, if the international situation (inflation, war in Ukraine, etc.) were to deteriorate, global trade could decline 3% in 2023.

CLASQUIN 2022

Business (volumes): outperform market growth

Gross profit forecast: exceed 2021 GP

CLASQUIN does very limited business with Russia and Ukraine (0.1% in 2021).

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA, Bloomberg ALCLA FP.

Read more at www.clasquin.com.

CLASQUIN confirms its eligibility for the share savings plan for MSCs (medium-sized companies) in accordance with Article D. 221-113-5 of the French Monetary and Financial Code established by decree number 2014-283 of 4 March 2014 and with Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which set the conditions for eligibility (less than 5,000 employees and annual sales of less than €1,500m or balance sheet total of less than €2,000m).

CLASQUIN is listed on the Enternext© PEA-PME 150 index.

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

