Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Corp Introduces App Platform Enabling Subscribers To Conveniently Offset Their Carbon Footprint

CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTC PINK:KARX) is pleased to provide details for the upcoming launch of it's mobile app.

The app was designed to be user friendly and easily accessible for those new to carbon offsetting. With a few clicks, environmentally conscious individuals, couples, or families can create and customize their profile, choose a C02 reducing project that interests them, and offset their carbon footprint. The app also allows for gifting of carbon offsets and for small business to offset the footprints of their employees. Members can share Karbon-X badges across social media platforms, drawing attention to their climate action commitment.

The app's framework is designed to increase the flow of capital into carbon reduction initiatives, helping underfunded environmental projects to flourish and new projects to be developed.

Vog Calgary Developer Inc. has been working closely with Karbon-X to design and develop the app.

Vince O'Gorman, CEO, VOG Calgary Developer Inc. comments:

"The Karbon-X app is nearing completion of development in the next few months. The platform is being tested thoroughly to ensure that when it hits the market, the dedication to quality and delivering an amazing product for customers will be evident. Our entire team is thrilled to see all the planning and hard work that has gone into the platform finally come together. The next few months are going to be truly exciting"

Chad Clovis, CEO, Karbon-X Corp. comments:

"The Karbon-X APP will provide an exciting platform for members pursuing the global effort of reducing their environmental impact. Download the app, engage with the easy-to-use process and share to the world how you are fighting for change. I feel that with multiple projects being financially supported, along with the volume of carbon offsets being retired by the APP, Karbon-X will have a big impact in meeting the global goal of Net Zero 2050."

Karbon-X anticipates beta testing to begin by the end of 2022, with an official launch of the app in Q1-2023.

Visit karbon-x.com to learn more about the company and to be alerted to platform updates and the upcoming app launch.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp is a tech-based carbon marketing company specializing in the sale of carbon offsets to industrial users as well as businesses and everyday people through a mobile APP. The company invests in green projects that have the potential to generate carbon offsets which are then sold on through the mobile APP. Karbon-X provides an opportunity for their online social media community to support projects that are important to them and that positively impact the planet.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada or the United States ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events, plans or results, and may include information regarding the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, future revenue or performance and capital expenditures, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terminology such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "pending," "in process," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

