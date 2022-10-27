Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

27 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 105,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 333.3034 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 335 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 330.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,536,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,555,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1313 330.50 08:19:05 00061798276TRLO0 LSE 850 330.50 08:19:05 00061798275TRLO0 LSE 321 331.50 08:46:30 00061799620TRLO0 LSE 1175 334.00 08:57:32 00061800598TRLO0 LSE 1200 334.00 08:57:32 00061800597TRLO0 LSE 746 334.00 08:57:32 00061800602TRLO0 LSE 215 334.00 08:57:32 00061800601TRLO0 LSE 600 334.00 08:57:32 00061800600TRLO0 LSE 454 334.00 08:57:32 00061800599TRLO0 LSE 6 333.50 08:57:37 00061800606TRLO0 LSE 6 333.50 08:59:53 00061800759TRLO0 LSE 600 333.50 09:05:59 00061801121TRLO0 LSE 718 333.50 09:05:59 00061801122TRLO0 LSE 24 333.50 09:06:31 00061801154TRLO0 LSE 32 333.50 09:07:13 00061801194TRLO0 LSE 371 333.50 09:07:59 00061801247TRLO0 LSE 24 333.50 09:07:59 00061801246TRLO0 LSE 259 333.50 09:07:59 00061801248TRLO0 LSE 2216 333.50 09:42:48 00061803378TRLO0 LSE 2384 333.00 09:56:37 00061803929TRLO0 LSE 181 333.00 09:56:37 00061803932TRLO0 LSE 437 333.00 09:56:37 00061803931TRLO0 LSE 538 333.00 09:56:37 00061803930TRLO0 LSE 2021 333.00 11:04:57 00061807463TRLO0 LSE 35000 333.00 11:08:09 00061807564TRLO0 LSE 2025 333.00 11:34:00 00061808744TRLO0 LSE 10 331.00 11:45:15 00061809158TRLO0 LSE 8 331.00 11:45:35 00061809171TRLO0 LSE 2382 331.00 11:59:25 00061809654TRLO0 LSE 2411 331.50 13:15:18 00061811889TRLO0 LSE 212 331.50 13:17:15 00061812080TRLO0 LSE 569 331.50 13:17:15 00061812083TRLO0 LSE 715 331.50 13:17:15 00061812082TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 13:17:15 00061812081TRLO0 LSE 639 331.50 13:19:14 00061812168TRLO0 LSE 751 331.50 13:19:15 00061812171TRLO0 LSE 122 331.50 13:19:15 00061812170TRLO0 LSE 630 331.50 13:19:24 00061812184TRLO0 LSE 2239 333.00 13:38:43 00061813039TRLO0 LSE 1826 333.00 13:50:58 00061813687TRLO0 LSE 179 333.00 13:50:58 00061813686TRLO0 LSE 1357 332.50 13:51:23 00061813725TRLO0 LSE 198 332.50 13:51:23 00061813724TRLO0 LSE 6 332.50 13:51:23 00061813723TRLO0 LSE 826 332.50 13:51:23 00061813722TRLO0 LSE 3 334.50 14:33:31 00061816302TRLO0 LSE 3045 335.00 14:35:24 00061816430TRLO0 LSE 4 335.00 14:35:24 00061816432TRLO0 LSE 276 335.00 14:35:24 00061816431TRLO0 LSE 2181 335.00 14:35:24 00061816433TRLO0 LSE 5 335.00 14:36:41 00061816509TRLO0 LSE 2785 334.50 14:39:45 00061816668TRLO0 LSE 509 334.50 14:39:45 00061816667TRLO0 LSE 495 334.50 14:39:45 00061816670TRLO0 LSE 571 334.50 14:39:45 00061816669TRLO0 LSE 33 334.00 14:41:01 00061816757TRLO0 LSE 1422 334.00 14:41:01 00061816759TRLO0 LSE 642 334.00 14:41:01 00061816758TRLO0 LSE 172 333.50 14:45:36 00061817103TRLO0 LSE 715 333.50 14:45:36 00061817102TRLO0 LSE 453 333.50 14:45:36 00061817104TRLO0 LSE 145 333.50 14:46:28 00061817191TRLO0 LSE 915 333.50 14:46:28 00061817190TRLO0 LSE 2323 333.00 15:16:47 00061819383TRLO0 LSE 2054 333.00 15:16:47 00061819382TRLO0 LSE 118 335.00 15:32:41 00061820357TRLO0 LSE 689 335.00 15:32:41 00061820356TRLO0 LSE 226 335.00 15:32:41 00061820358TRLO0 LSE 326 335.00 15:32:41 00061820359TRLO0 LSE 1217 335.00 15:33:31 00061820388TRLO0 LSE 174 335.00 15:36:31 00061820599TRLO0 LSE 1784 335.00 15:36:31 00061820598TRLO0 LSE 2008 335.00 15:40:31 00061820809TRLO0 LSE 1159 334.50 15:42:05 00061820879TRLO0 LSE 799 334.50 15:42:05 00061820880TRLO0 LSE 584 334.00 15:42:28 00061820912TRLO0 LSE 1 334.00 15:42:28 00061820913TRLO0 LSE 469 334.00 15:42:31 00061820914TRLO0 LSE 582 334.00 15:42:35 00061820917TRLO0 LSE 20 334.00 15:42:55 00061820934TRLO0 LSE 12 334.00 15:43:08 00061820992TRLO0 LSE 13 334.00 15:43:08 00061820993TRLO0 LSE 1 334.00 15:51:08 00061821417TRLO0 LSE 496 334.00 15:57:36 00061821779TRLO0 LSE 191 334.00 15:58:58 00061821881TRLO0 LSE 1200 334.00 15:58:58 00061821880TRLO0 LSE 883 334.00 15:58:58 00061821879TRLO0 LSE 842 334.50 16:12:41 00061822854TRLO0 LSE 8 334.50 16:12:41 00061822853TRLO0 LSE 591 334.50 16:12:41 00061822852TRLO0 LSE 824 334.50 16:12:41 00061822851TRLO0 LSE 1639 334.50 16:12:41 00061822850TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com