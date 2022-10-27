Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
08:10 Uhr
3,760 Euro
+0,080
+2,17 %
27.10.2022 | 19:22
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, October 27

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

27 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 105,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 333.3034 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 335 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 330.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,536,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,555,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1313330.50 08:19:0500061798276TRLO0LSE
850330.50 08:19:0500061798275TRLO0LSE
321331.50 08:46:3000061799620TRLO0LSE
1175334.00 08:57:3200061800598TRLO0LSE
1200334.00 08:57:3200061800597TRLO0LSE
746334.00 08:57:3200061800602TRLO0LSE
215334.00 08:57:3200061800601TRLO0LSE
600334.00 08:57:3200061800600TRLO0LSE
454334.00 08:57:3200061800599TRLO0LSE
6333.50 08:57:3700061800606TRLO0LSE
6333.50 08:59:5300061800759TRLO0LSE
600333.50 09:05:5900061801121TRLO0LSE
718333.50 09:05:5900061801122TRLO0LSE
24333.50 09:06:3100061801154TRLO0LSE
32333.50 09:07:1300061801194TRLO0LSE
371333.50 09:07:5900061801247TRLO0LSE
24333.50 09:07:5900061801246TRLO0LSE
259333.50 09:07:5900061801248TRLO0LSE
2216333.50 09:42:4800061803378TRLO0LSE
2384333.00 09:56:3700061803929TRLO0LSE
181333.00 09:56:3700061803932TRLO0LSE
437333.00 09:56:3700061803931TRLO0LSE
538333.00 09:56:3700061803930TRLO0LSE
2021333.00 11:04:5700061807463TRLO0LSE
35000333.00 11:08:0900061807564TRLO0LSE
2025333.00 11:34:0000061808744TRLO0LSE
10331.00 11:45:1500061809158TRLO0LSE
8331.00 11:45:3500061809171TRLO0LSE
2382331.00 11:59:2500061809654TRLO0LSE
2411331.50 13:15:1800061811889TRLO0LSE
212331.50 13:17:1500061812080TRLO0LSE
569331.50 13:17:1500061812083TRLO0LSE
715331.50 13:17:1500061812082TRLO0LSE
600331.50 13:17:1500061812081TRLO0LSE
639331.50 13:19:1400061812168TRLO0LSE
751331.50 13:19:1500061812171TRLO0LSE
122331.50 13:19:1500061812170TRLO0LSE
630331.50 13:19:2400061812184TRLO0LSE
2239333.00 13:38:4300061813039TRLO0LSE
1826333.00 13:50:5800061813687TRLO0LSE
179333.00 13:50:5800061813686TRLO0LSE
1357332.50 13:51:2300061813725TRLO0LSE
198332.50 13:51:2300061813724TRLO0LSE
6332.50 13:51:2300061813723TRLO0LSE
826332.50 13:51:2300061813722TRLO0LSE
3334.50 14:33:3100061816302TRLO0LSE
3045335.00 14:35:2400061816430TRLO0LSE
4335.00 14:35:2400061816432TRLO0LSE
276335.00 14:35:2400061816431TRLO0LSE
2181335.00 14:35:2400061816433TRLO0LSE
5335.00 14:36:4100061816509TRLO0LSE
2785334.50 14:39:4500061816668TRLO0LSE
509334.50 14:39:4500061816667TRLO0LSE
495334.50 14:39:4500061816670TRLO0LSE
571334.50 14:39:4500061816669TRLO0LSE
33334.00 14:41:0100061816757TRLO0LSE
1422334.00 14:41:0100061816759TRLO0LSE
642334.00 14:41:0100061816758TRLO0LSE
172333.50 14:45:3600061817103TRLO0LSE
715333.50 14:45:3600061817102TRLO0LSE
453333.50 14:45:3600061817104TRLO0LSE
145333.50 14:46:2800061817191TRLO0LSE
915333.50 14:46:2800061817190TRLO0LSE
2323333.00 15:16:4700061819383TRLO0LSE
2054333.00 15:16:4700061819382TRLO0LSE
118335.00 15:32:4100061820357TRLO0LSE
689335.00 15:32:4100061820356TRLO0LSE
226335.00 15:32:4100061820358TRLO0LSE
326335.00 15:32:4100061820359TRLO0LSE
1217335.00 15:33:3100061820388TRLO0LSE
174335.00 15:36:3100061820599TRLO0LSE
1784335.00 15:36:3100061820598TRLO0LSE
2008335.00 15:40:3100061820809TRLO0LSE
1159334.50 15:42:0500061820879TRLO0LSE
799334.50 15:42:0500061820880TRLO0LSE
584334.00 15:42:2800061820912TRLO0LSE
1334.00 15:42:2800061820913TRLO0LSE
469334.00 15:42:3100061820914TRLO0LSE
582334.00 15:42:3500061820917TRLO0LSE
20334.00 15:42:5500061820934TRLO0LSE
12334.00 15:43:0800061820992TRLO0LSE
13334.00 15:43:0800061820993TRLO0LSE
1334.00 15:51:0800061821417TRLO0LSE
496334.00 15:57:3600061821779TRLO0LSE
191334.00 15:58:5800061821881TRLO0LSE
1200334.00 15:58:5800061821880TRLO0LSE
883334.00 15:58:5800061821879TRLO0LSE
842334.50 16:12:4100061822854TRLO0LSE
8334.50 16:12:4100061822853TRLO0LSE
591334.50 16:12:4100061822852TRLO0LSE
824334.50 16:12:4100061822851TRLO0LSE
1639334.50 16:12:4100061822850TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
