Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2022, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

2,693 share

€280,755.00 in cash

Resources available at 31 December 2021 were as follows:

2,368 shares

€310,289.00 in cash

A partial withdrawal of €1,739,672.00 was made on 2 September 2021

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2022 first half.

Number of transactions executed Volume traded Buy A la vente date Buy Sell Number of shares Share capital (€) Number of shares Share capital (€) 03/01/2022 7 6 66 5 132,16 64 4 984,32 04/01/2022 2 4 8 635,20 10 796,60 05/01/2022 4 6 22 1 757,58 80 6 414,40 06/01/2022 2 0 11 875,60 0 0 07/01/2022 10 1 35 2 783,20 2 159,60 10/01/2022 2 3 7 555,80 22 1 753,18 11/01/2022 17 8 57 4 504,71 157 12 410,85 12/01/2022 0 14 0 0 183 14 471,64 13/01/2022 0 5 0 0 156 12 383,28 14/01/2022 0 4 0 0 150 11 941,50 17/01/2022 1 4 10 802,00 32 2 568,32 18/01/2022 5 7 20 1 610,20 26 2 108,60 19/01/2022 0 6 0 0 29 2 376,55 20/01/2022 1 13 11 902,00 118 9 765,68 21/01/2022 6 7 41 3 415,71 44 3 693,36 24/01/2022 13 0 97 8 053,91 0 0 25/01/2022 14 8 174 14 231,46 70 5 776,40 26/01/2022 0 8 0 0 134 11 132,72 27/01/2022 0 4 0 0 53 4 399,00 28/01/2022 2 5 19 1 575,48 53 4 421,79 31/01/2022 3 8 19 1 571,30 157 12 972,91 01/2022 89 121 597 48 406,31 1 540 124 530,70 01/02/2022 5 1 37 3 044,36 1 82,80 02/02/2022 1 11 10 820,00 62 5 142,90 03/02/2022 1 16 3 250,80 354 29 739,54 04/02/2022 2 3 10 840,00 43 3 612,86 07/02/2022 1 4 10 840,00 35 2 945,60 08/02/2022 0 2 0 0 10 840,00 09/02/2022 0 7 0 0 28 2 368,24 10/02/2022 0 1 0 0 1 85,20 11/02/2022 5 1 48 4 075,20 31 2 641,20 14/02/2022 5 4 47 3 986,54 21 1 797,60 15/02/2022 5 3 31 2 618,26 10 846,00 16/02/2022 3 6 26 2 189,20 32 2 717,76 17/02/2022 0 5 0 0 19 1 626,40 18/02/2022 1 5 1 85,60 33 2 838,99 21/02/2022 2 10 25 2 155,00 57 4 947,03 22/02/2022 5 2 38 3 315,88 27 2 375,73 23/02/2022 2 3 8 704,00 26 2 299,18 24/02/2022 14 0 133 11 561,69 0 0 25/02/2022 7 3 87 7 472,43 11 950,40 28/02/2022 2 8 19 1 641,60 59 5 164,27 02/2022 61 95 533 45 600,56 860 73 021,70 01/03/2022 5 6 47 4 096,05 39 3 407,04 02/03/2022 14 3 121 10 458,03 13 1 129,57 03/03/2022 7 4 46 3 984,98 22 1 911,36 04/03/2022 20 1 184 15 871,84 10 868,00 07/03/2022 12 3 102 8 692,44 25 2 148,00 08/03/2022 10 1 63 5 286,33 4 337,60 09/03/2022 5 6 32 2 679,68 29 2 432,23 10/03/2022 9 4 143 11 991,98 11 924,00 11/03/2022 0 8 0 0 43 3 631,35 14/03/2022 2 3 28 2 374,40 27 2 299,32 15/03/2022 5 0 29 2 470,22 0 0 16/03/2022 2 4 15 1 279,05 36 3 090,96 17/03/2022 0 2 0 0 2 172,40 18/03/2022 2 1 15 1 296,00 5 433,00 21/03/2022 1 4 3 259,80 26 2 261,48 22/03/2022 1 2 1 87,40 18 1 576,80 23/03/2022 3 0 13 1 139,45 0 0 24/03/2022 1 0 10 876,00 0 0 25/03/2022 1 6 1 87,60 36 3 181,32 28/03/2022 34 0 300 26 265,00 0 0 29/03/2022 13 3 115 9 955,55 14 1 214,50 30/03/2022 9 1 106 9 149,92 12 1 044,00 31/03/2022 2 0 15 1 296,00 0 0 03/2022 158 62 1 389 119 597,72 372 32 062,93 01/04/2022 4 0 34 2 926,04 0 0 04/04/2022 0 6 0 0 39 3 358,29 05/04/2022 9 0 53 4 551,64 0 0 06/04/2022 2 1 5 430,00 28 2 408,00 07/04/2022 9 0 65 5 541,90 0 0 08/04/2022 3 5 22 1 876,82 98 8 354,50 11/04/2022 1 11 4 340,80 92 7 954,32 12/04/2022 6 14 50 4 280,00 316 27 567,84 13/04/2022 1 18 4 355,20 99 8 846,64 14/04/2022 11 10 66 5 910,96 56 5 033,84 19/04/2022 7 2 55 4 928,00 40 3 592,00 20/04/2022 7 13 37 3 152,40 139 11 926,20 21/04/2022 0 1 0 0 3 258,00 22/04/2022 6 5 41 3 513,70 66 5 636,40 25/04/2022 7 3 47 3 988,42 21 1 795,50 26/04/2022 0 10 0 0 123 10 629,66 27/04/2022 4 11 33 2 893,11 112 9 919,84 28/04/2022 3 4 35 3 148,25 27 2 438,37 29/04/2022 1 2 100 9 020,00 257 23 130,00 04/2022 81 116 651 56 857,24 1 516 132 849,40 02/05/2022 2 4 10 900,00 12 1 087,20 03/05/2022 11 0 76 6 813,40 0 0 04/05/2022 3 5 32 2 848,00 156 13 884,00 05/05/2022 2 6 10 900,00 42 3 760,68 06/05/2022 0 1 0 0 10 902,00 09/05/2022 8 4 30 2 692,20 18 1 623,60 10/05/2022 5 0 30 2 698,80 0 0 11/05/2022 2 0 15 1 350,00 0 0 12/05/2022 10 0 64 5 729,28 0 0 13/05/2022 4 12 31 2 765,51 310 27 590,00 16/05/2022 0 2 0 0 12 1 068,36 17/05/2022 3 3 17 1 515,04 5 447,00 18/05/2022 22 0 370 32 145,60 0 0 19/05/2022 3 0 15 1 302,60 0 0 20/05/2022 3 0 10 866,00 0 0 23/05/2022 24 0 253 21 489,82 0 0 24/05/2022 4 5 43 3 694,56 91 7 803,25 25/05/2022 9 1 37 3 256,00 25 2 215,00 26/05/2022 3 0 28 2 467,08 0 0 27/05/2022 3 6 30 2 646,60 31 2 739,16 30/05/2022 1 0 11 974,60 0 0 31/05/2022 10 5 224 19 691,84 94 8 353,78 05/2022 132 54 1 336 116 746,93 806 71 474,03 01/06/2022 2 3 5 445,00 10 892,00 02/06/2022 0 1 0 0 1 89,00 03/06/2022 4 3 33 2 933,70 32 2 873,60 06/06/2022 8 1 59 5 288,76 2 180,00 07/06/2022 0 4 0 0 32 2 873,60 08/06/2022 0 2 0 0 5 449,00 09/06/2022 0 1 0 0 35 3 150,00 10/06/2022 3 0 31 2 785,04 0 0 13/06/2022 13 0 129 11 420,37 0 0 14/06/2022 1 0 6 516,00 0 0 15/06/2022 11 0 79 6 741,86 0 0 16/06/2022 6 0 30 2 542,20 0 0 17/06/2022 21 0 159 13 276,50 0 0 20/06/2022 0 1 0 0 4 332,00 21/06/2022 11 0 124 10 155,60 0 0 22/06/2022 5 3 41 3 392,75 15 1 242,60 23/06/2022 0 2 0 0 11 917,40 24/06/2022 1 4 1 83,40 23 1 922,80 27/06/2022 2 0 14 1 170,40 0 0 28/06/2022 1 2 1 83,60 35 2 940,00 29/06/2022 18 2 377 30 989,40 26 2 199,60 30/06/2022 6 0 55 4 500,65 0 0 06/2022 113 29 1 144 96 325,23 231 20 061,60 S1/2022 634 477 5 650 483 533,99 5 325 454 000,36

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Biome, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

