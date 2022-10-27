Regulatory News:
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing an accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares
Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2022, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
2,693 share
€280,755.00 in cash
Resources available at 31 December 2021 were as follows:
2,368 shares
€310,289.00 in cash
A partial withdrawal of €1,739,672.00 was made on 2 September 2021
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
2,025 shares
€2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed and volume traded in 2022 first half.
Number of transactions executed
Volume traded
Buy
date
Buy
Sell
Number of shares
Share capital (€)
Number of shares
Share capital (€)
03/01/2022
7
6
66
5 132,16
64
4 984,32
04/01/2022
2
4
8
635,20
10
796,60
05/01/2022
4
6
22
1 757,58
80
6 414,40
06/01/2022
2
0
11
875,60
0
0
07/01/2022
10
1
35
2 783,20
2
159,60
10/01/2022
2
3
7
555,80
22
1 753,18
11/01/2022
17
8
57
4 504,71
157
12 410,85
12/01/2022
0
14
0
0
183
14 471,64
13/01/2022
0
5
0
0
156
12 383,28
14/01/2022
0
4
0
0
150
11 941,50
17/01/2022
1
4
10
802,00
32
2 568,32
18/01/2022
5
7
20
1 610,20
26
2 108,60
19/01/2022
0
6
0
0
29
2 376,55
20/01/2022
1
13
11
902,00
118
9 765,68
21/01/2022
6
7
41
3 415,71
44
3 693,36
24/01/2022
13
0
97
8 053,91
0
0
25/01/2022
14
8
174
14 231,46
70
5 776,40
26/01/2022
0
8
0
0
134
11 132,72
27/01/2022
0
4
0
0
53
4 399,00
28/01/2022
2
5
19
1 575,48
53
4 421,79
31/01/2022
3
8
19
1 571,30
157
12 972,91
01/2022
89
121
597
48 406,31
1 540
124 530,70
01/02/2022
5
1
37
3 044,36
1
82,80
02/02/2022
1
11
10
820,00
62
5 142,90
03/02/2022
1
16
3
250,80
354
29 739,54
04/02/2022
2
3
10
840,00
43
3 612,86
07/02/2022
1
4
10
840,00
35
2 945,60
08/02/2022
0
2
0
0
10
840,00
09/02/2022
0
7
0
0
28
2 368,24
10/02/2022
0
1
0
0
1
85,20
11/02/2022
5
1
48
4 075,20
31
2 641,20
14/02/2022
5
4
47
3 986,54
21
1 797,60
15/02/2022
5
3
31
2 618,26
10
846,00
16/02/2022
3
6
26
2 189,20
32
2 717,76
17/02/2022
0
5
0
0
19
1 626,40
18/02/2022
1
5
1
85,60
33
2 838,99
21/02/2022
2
10
25
2 155,00
57
4 947,03
22/02/2022
5
2
38
3 315,88
27
2 375,73
23/02/2022
2
3
8
704,00
26
2 299,18
24/02/2022
14
0
133
11 561,69
0
0
25/02/2022
7
3
87
7 472,43
11
950,40
28/02/2022
2
8
19
1 641,60
59
5 164,27
02/2022
61
95
533
45 600,56
860
73 021,70
01/03/2022
5
6
47
4 096,05
39
3 407,04
02/03/2022
14
3
121
10 458,03
13
1 129,57
03/03/2022
7
4
46
3 984,98
22
1 911,36
04/03/2022
20
1
184
15 871,84
10
868,00
07/03/2022
12
3
102
8 692,44
25
2 148,00
08/03/2022
10
1
63
5 286,33
4
337,60
09/03/2022
5
6
32
2 679,68
29
2 432,23
10/03/2022
9
4
143
11 991,98
11
924,00
11/03/2022
0
8
0
0
43
3 631,35
14/03/2022
2
3
28
2 374,40
27
2 299,32
15/03/2022
5
0
29
2 470,22
0
0
16/03/2022
2
4
15
1 279,05
36
3 090,96
17/03/2022
0
2
0
0
2
172,40
18/03/2022
2
1
15
1 296,00
5
433,00
21/03/2022
1
4
3
259,80
26
2 261,48
22/03/2022
1
2
1
87,40
18
1 576,80
23/03/2022
3
0
13
1 139,45
0
0
24/03/2022
1
0
10
876,00
0
0
25/03/2022
1
6
1
87,60
36
3 181,32
28/03/2022
34
0
300
26 265,00
0
0
29/03/2022
13
3
115
9 955,55
14
1 214,50
30/03/2022
9
1
106
9 149,92
12
1 044,00
31/03/2022
2
0
15
1 296,00
0
0
03/2022
158
62
1 389
119 597,72
372
32 062,93
01/04/2022
4
0
34
2 926,04
0
0
04/04/2022
0
6
0
0
39
3 358,29
05/04/2022
9
0
53
4 551,64
0
0
06/04/2022
2
1
5
430,00
28
2 408,00
07/04/2022
9
0
65
5 541,90
0
0
08/04/2022
3
5
22
1 876,82
98
8 354,50
11/04/2022
1
11
4
340,80
92
7 954,32
12/04/2022
6
14
50
4 280,00
316
27 567,84
13/04/2022
1
18
4
355,20
99
8 846,64
14/04/2022
11
10
66
5 910,96
56
5 033,84
19/04/2022
7
2
55
4 928,00
40
3 592,00
20/04/2022
7
13
37
3 152,40
139
11 926,20
21/04/2022
0
1
0
0
3
258,00
22/04/2022
6
5
41
3 513,70
66
5 636,40
25/04/2022
7
3
47
3 988,42
21
1 795,50
26/04/2022
0
10
0
0
123
10 629,66
27/04/2022
4
11
33
2 893,11
112
9 919,84
28/04/2022
3
4
35
3 148,25
27
2 438,37
29/04/2022
1
2
100
9 020,00
257
23 130,00
04/2022
81
116
651
56 857,24
1 516
132 849,40
02/05/2022
2
4
10
900,00
12
1 087,20
03/05/2022
11
0
76
6 813,40
0
0
04/05/2022
3
5
32
2 848,00
156
13 884,00
05/05/2022
2
6
10
900,00
42
3 760,68
06/05/2022
0
1
0
0
10
902,00
09/05/2022
8
4
30
2 692,20
18
1 623,60
10/05/2022
5
0
30
2 698,80
0
0
11/05/2022
2
0
15
1 350,00
0
0
12/05/2022
10
0
64
5 729,28
0
0
13/05/2022
4
12
31
2 765,51
310
27 590,00
16/05/2022
0
2
0
0
12
1 068,36
17/05/2022
3
3
17
1 515,04
5
447,00
18/05/2022
22
0
370
32 145,60
0
0
19/05/2022
3
0
15
1 302,60
0
0
20/05/2022
3
0
10
866,00
0
0
23/05/2022
24
0
253
21 489,82
0
0
24/05/2022
4
5
43
3 694,56
91
7 803,25
25/05/2022
9
1
37
3 256,00
25
2 215,00
26/05/2022
3
0
28
2 467,08
0
0
27/05/2022
3
6
30
2 646,60
31
2 739,16
30/05/2022
1
0
11
974,60
0
0
31/05/2022
10
5
224
19 691,84
94
8 353,78
05/2022
132
54
1 336
116 746,93
806
71 474,03
01/06/2022
2
3
5
445,00
10
892,00
02/06/2022
0
1
0
0
1
89,00
03/06/2022
4
3
33
2 933,70
32
2 873,60
06/06/2022
8
1
59
5 288,76
2
180,00
07/06/2022
0
4
0
0
32
2 873,60
08/06/2022
0
2
0
0
5
449,00
09/06/2022
0
1
0
0
35
3 150,00
10/06/2022
3
0
31
2 785,04
0
0
13/06/2022
13
0
129
11 420,37
0
0
14/06/2022
1
0
6
516,00
0
0
15/06/2022
11
0
79
6 741,86
0
0
16/06/2022
6
0
30
2 542,20
0
0
17/06/2022
21
0
159
13 276,50
0
0
20/06/2022
0
1
0
0
4
332,00
21/06/2022
11
0
124
10 155,60
0
0
22/06/2022
5
3
41
3 392,75
15
1 242,60
23/06/2022
0
2
0
0
11
917,40
24/06/2022
1
4
1
83,40
23
1 922,80
27/06/2022
2
0
14
1 170,40
0
0
28/06/2022
1
2
1
83,60
35
2 940,00
29/06/2022
18
2
377
30 989,40
26
2 199,60
30/06/2022
6
0
55
4 500,65
0
0
06/2022
113
29
1 144
96 325,23
231
20 061,60
S1/2022
634
477
5 650
483 533,99
5 325
454 000,36
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €8.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Biome, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
SFL Thomas Fareng Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com