Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Named a Top Employer by Science for Eighth Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it was ranked one of the top employers in the global biopharmaceutical industry by Science and Science Careers' 2022 Top Employers Survey for the eighth consecutive year. Moderna was ranked no. 7 on the list this year and was recognized for its commitment to innovative leadership, respect for employees and corporate social responsibility.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top employer by Science for the eighth consecutive year. Since we were first honored in 2015, we have seen our company continue to grow exponentially through innovative, patient-centric technology as well as remaining steadily focused on being a top employer," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer. "I am beyond proud of the unique culture that we have built and believe it to be a significant competitive differentiator."

Moderna's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts and scaled investment in research and development continued to necessitate hiring in 2022, and the Company grew from 1,800 employees to more than 3,400 over the last year. Moderna also greatly expanded its global commercial network in 2022, announced plans to build an mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa, and established an Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta, Georgia to support finance, human resources, procurement and digital functions.

In addition to making investments to support its physical expansion, Moderna also achieved several milestones in its overall commitment to corporate social responsibility over the past year. In early 2022, the Company launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, a cross-organization learning initiative to bring AI education to employees of all levels. Also in the last year, the Company announced the establishment of the Moderna Charitable Foundation to promote public health, healthcare and educational opportunities for communities and causes impacted by COVID-19, and released its first annual ESG report, highlighting the Company's environmental, social and governance commitments.

"At Moderna, we give our people a platform to change medicine and an opportunity to change the world," said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Over the past year, through tremendous progress and growth, our teams have continued to question convention and push beyond what we ever imagined possible to positively impact the health of hundreds of millions worldwide."

The annual survey's findings are based on more than 6,200 completed surveys from readers of Science, and other survey invitees. Survey respondents came from North America (63%), Europe (15%), Asia/Pacific Rim (17%), and other locations (5%). A great majority (92%) of the respondents worked in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies. The responses were analyzed by The Brighton Consulting Group, which used a mathematical process to determine the driving characteristics of a top employer and to assign a unique score to rate each company's employer reputation.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

