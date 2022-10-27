San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Synapsia (www.synapsia.ai), an innovative Italian start-up founded by DT Socialize Holding Ltd and operating in the field of Artificial Intelligence, was awarded in the Emotion & Behavioral AI category at the 2022 AI TechAwards ceremony.

The 2022 AI Tech Awards celebrated technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry and by the global developer community.

The 2022 AI TechAwards were presented during the world's largest Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science development conference, AI DevWorld, with tracks covering Open Source AI, AI for the Enterprise, NLP, MLOps/AIOps, Deep AI, Neural Networks, AI Frameworks, Data Science, Predictive Models, and many more.

The 2022 AI TechAwards received hundreds of nominations. The AI Advisory Board of AI DevWorld selected Synapsia based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and (3) being a leader in its sector for innovation.

"Synapsia AI is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies, allowing developers & engineers to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's cloud-based software and hardware increasingly run on systems needing increased data and intelligence. Synapsia AI's win here at the 2022 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of AI Dev World & the 2022 AI TechAwards.

Synapsia's mission is to create value in every business situation by applying the most advanced form of artificial intelligence to natural language interactions. Synapsia's platform consists of a cognitive hub, called The Maestro AI, which combines and coordinates multiple models of Artificial Intelligence. The technology is based on sophisticated models of Natural Language Understanding, classification and Knowledge Builder. It also uses Machine Learning algorithms for Data Intelligence and profiling purposes through a cognitive approach that ultimately produces additional and better-quality data.

The first application of Synapsia AI is Uego (uego.me), a platform for generating different Ego-IDs, virtual identities with unique personalities, characteristics, skills and ways to interact.

The Ego-IDs can animate avatars or virtual identities within a metaverse, a website or an app for multiple purposes, such as gaming, engagement, profiling, customer care, and marketing. Thanks to Uego, anyone will be able to create their own digital twin and use it in any kind of digital environment. The Ego-IDs can talk about any topic, broad or specific, and actively direct the conversation to an intended purpose, like profiling and data collecting.

Synapsia's technology provides digital solutions with an augmented, immersive experience that will lead to a so far unexplored dimension consisting of 'real' identities serving the new virtual frontiers.

Synapsia AI can also be used for Data Intelligence applications with the implementation of sophisticated AI models. Synapsia can offer unique real-time Data Intelligence services compatible with video, audio/video conferencing, dialogue and text formats.

Moreover, Synapsia AI can accomplish intelligent search, Active Visualization, and text summarizer services for any type of file, CRM and ERP Systems, Calendars, and emails.

"We are honored to receive this award and to demonstrate the immersive experience Synapsia's technology can offer. We are excited to work on building a unique environment where the new virtual scenarios incorporate real-life like characters", said Sebastiano Galazzo - CTO, during the awards ceremony.



