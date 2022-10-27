Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative AI service provider and operator of the Business Hub, today published a Q&A interview granted to Pioneering Markets by Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph to address allegations made by Quebec Securities Regulator the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") against Mr. Joseph and the Company in a public affidavit filed by the AMF in August 2022.

The Q&A can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Tenet Response to AMF Allegations

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: http://www.tenetfintech.com

