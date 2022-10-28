Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Mr. Chad Williams announces the acquisition of 7,600,000 Common Shares of Blue Thunder Mining Inc (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue" or the "Company") at a price of $0.01 per Share.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror held 28,752,120 Common Shares representing approximately 16.54% of the outstanding issued and outstanding Common Shares on a nondiluted basis or 27.74% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 22,247,644 Warrants and 4,710,509 stock options held by the Acquiror).

As a result of the acquisition of 7,600,000 Common Shares, the Acquiror owns, beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 36,352,120 common shares, representing approximately 20.91% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis or 31.52% on an undiluted basis on a partially diluted basis (assuming only the exercise of the 22,247,644 Warrants and 4,710,509 stock options held by the Acquiror).

Mr. Williams acquired the securities described herein for investment purposes and subject to applicable securities laws provisions, may increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Williams in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

