Roof Plus, a Roofing Contractor in Point Pleasant, NJ, is Now a Master Elite Roofing Contractor for GAF

POINT PLEASANT, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Roof Plus, a roofing contractor in Point Pleasant, NJ, is pleased to announce that the company is now a Master Elite Roofing Contractor for GAF.

The Master Elite designation doesn't just give customers confidence they are hiring a qualified contractor. It also comes with the ability to offer GAF's most comprehensive Golden Pledge Warranty, covering both the GAF products installed as well as the contractor's labor, even if the roofing contractor is no longer in business. GAF only allows this warranty to be given by Master Elite Roofing Contractors because they have confidence that all work will be done to their highest standards.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Master Elite Contractor status is offered to fewer than 2% of roofing companies in North America.

"Those who have earned this designation have exhibited an uncompromising commitment to the highest standards in sales, service, and installation, and have pledged to ensure that each customer receives the best choice in roofing," the spokesperson said, adding that the roofing contractor in Point Pleasant, NJ prides itself on offering outstanding service and customer care.

For example, Roof Plus has earned a well-deserved reputation for its Point Pleasant, NJ roof replacement services.

"At Roof Plus in New Jersey, our mission is to be different by offering the best materials, the highest quality work, and the most dependable services. We are also committed to honest business practices and exceptional communication," the spokesperson noted, adding that because the team from Roof Plus knows that a complete roof replacement can be costly, they never want to recommend a replacement if a simple repair will solve the problem.

For instance, roofing repairs can be a budget friendly way to fix leaks, missing shingles, clogged gutters and other issues. A thorough inspection of the entire roof system and attic will let customers know if a repair is right for them.

When roof repairs will no longer remedy the problem, Roof Plus can also easily handle roof replacements in Point Pleasant, NJ., as well as throughout all of Ocean and Monmouth counties.

"We will help you decide whether a repair or roof replacement is a better option, help you choose the right materials for your roof, and then carefully install them for long-lasting protection from the weather," the spokesperson noted.

"We feel it is a roofer's job to help educate a homeowner on all the available options for a residence because you should be able to choose the roof that best fits your family, home, and budget. We provide you with financing options, help you choose the right materials, and then carefully install them with the best warranties for long-lasting protection from the weather."

In addition to working with homeowners on their roofing replacements and roof installation needs, the roofing contractor in Point Pleasant, NJ is also proud to work with local businesses.

The professional roofing contractor offers a number of commercial roofing services in Point Pleasant, NJ, and is already the preferred roofer of choice for a number of local companies.

