Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles, world-renowned pioneers in the use of Ketamine Infusions to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, will be presenting at Wonderland Miami Conference by Microdose on Nov. 5th. KCLA will speak on routes of administration (ROA) of ketamine treatments for mental health. As founders, Dr. Steven and COO Sam Mandel like to say, "Not all ketamine is equal…"

Dr. Steven L Mandel is a board-certified anesthesiologist with a master's in psychology who has been administering ketamine for more than 40 years. He is an expert in utilizing ketamine to relieve a variety of mental health conditions. Dr. Mandel asserts, "The dose, ROA, mindset of the patient, and setting in which the medicine is provided are the four most critical aspects of a ketamine treatment."

The Mandels will also have a booth with fun games and prizes and an opportunity to network with and learn from several other key members of their team.

Get tickets https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles is a world-renowned ketamine clinic cofounded by Dr. Steven and Sam Mandel in 2014. It was among the first ketamine clinics to open in the U.S. at the time. Since then, they have provided more than 15,000 infusions to over 4,500 patients. KCLA is also the first and only ketamine clinic to be accredited by AAAASF, establishing the gold standard for patient comfort, safety, and optimum treatment outcomes. With 18 teammates across specialties in anesthesiology, psychiatry, advanced practitioners, nurses, and administrative staff, KCLA is a leader in the provision of compassionate, individualized, high-quality care in a state-of-the-art facility.

About Wonderland by Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

