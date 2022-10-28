Press Release

October 28, 2022

Signify reports third quarter sales of EUR 1.9 billion, comparable sales growth of 4.3% and an operational profitability of 10.4%

Third quarter 20221

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 103 million in Q2 22 to 109 million in Q3 22

Sales of EUR 1,912 million; nominal sales increase of 16.3% and CSG of 4.3%

LED-based sales represented 83% of total sales (Q3 21: 83%)

Adj. EBITA margin of 10.4% (Q3 21: 11.1%)

Net income of EUR 112 million (Q3 21: EUR 94 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 135 million (Q3 21: EUR 85 million)

Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5x (Q3 21: 1.8x)

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's third quarter 2022 results.

"In the third quarter, we delivered solid topline growth in an increasingly volatile environment. The strong performance of our professional business compensated lower consumer demand and the continued slowdown in China. We managed to improve profitability compared to the second quarter despite the impact of energy costs and currency movements. As expected, our free cash flow generation strengthened, driven by improved profitability and the stabilization of our working capital. Given the uncertain near-term outlook, the continued softness of the consumer segment and of the Chinese market, we now expect to achieve comparable sales growth between 2% and 3% for the full year 2022. Regarding the adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow, we are targeting the lower end of both guidance ranges," said CEO Eric Rondolat.

"As we enter the final quarter of 2022, we have shifted gears to adapt the company to a structurally weaker external environment in the coming quarters, when current headwinds and volatility are likely to persist. We will therefore focus on measures to control costs and cash flow, in line with our track record of delivering margin expansion and strong free cash flow generation in difficult environments. While some areas will be more affected, connected energy efficient lighting solutions will continue to benefit from strong demand given the energy prices surge."

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the third quarter of the year, Signify continued to deliver on its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on the environment and society.

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement:

Cumulative carbon reduction over the value chain is on track, mainly driven by energy-efficient and connected LED lighting

Double Circular revenues to 32%:

Circular revenues were at 30% and on track. This positive trend is driven by serviceable and circular luminaires

Double Brighter lives revenues to 32%:

Brighter lives revenues increased to 28%, mainly driven by the Safety & security and consumer well-being portfolios

Double the percentage of women in leadership positions to 34%:

The percentage of women in leadership positions was 27%, stable with Q2. Signify continued to create action plans to address gaps and accelerate its progress. In addition, Signify published its first-ever Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report.

Outlook

Given the uncertain near-term outlook and the continued softness both of the consumer segment and of the Chinese market, we now expect to achieve comparable sales growth between 2% and 3% for the full year 2022. We are targeting the lower end of the range for both the 11.0-11.4% Adjusted EBITA margin guidance and the 5-7% free cash flow guidance.

Financial review

Third quarter Nine months 2021 2022 change in millions of EUR, except percentages 2021 2022 change 4.3% Comparable sales growth 5.3% 8.1% Effects of currency movements 6.6% 4.0% Consolidation and other changes 2.2% 1,643 1,912 16.3 % Sales 4,852 5,536 14.1 % 634 713 12.6 % Adjusted gross margin 1,909 2,072 8.6 % 38.6% 37.3% Adj. gross margin (as % of sales) 39.3% 37.4% -415 -471 Adj. SG&A expenses -1,262 -1,392 -68 -75 Adj. R&D expenses -210 -219 -483 -546 -13.0 % Adj. indirect costs -1,473 -1,611 -9.4 % 29.4% 28.6% Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales) 30.4% 29.1% 182 199 9.1 % Adjusted EBITA 530 560 5.8 % 11.1% 10.4% Adjusted EBITA margin 10.9% 10.1% -34 -6 Adjusted items -130 118 149 193 29.7 % EBITA 399 678 69.9 % 118 161 36.3% Income from operations (EBIT) 309 582 88.5% -4 -17 Net financial income/expense -20 -12 -20 -32 Income tax expense -52 -123 94 112 18.4% Net income 236 447 89.0% 85 135 Free cash flow 357 81 0.72 0.86 Basic EPS (€) 1.84 3.52 37,069 34,273 Employees (FTE) 37,069 34,273

Third quarter

Sales increased by 16.3% to EUR 1,912 million, with a comparable sales growth of 4.3%, as continued strength in the professional channel more than offset weaker consumer channel sales. Nominal sales included a positive currency effect of 8.1%, mainly from the appreciation of the USD, and a positive effect of 4.0% from the Q2 acquisitions of Fluence and Pierlite.

The Adjusted gross margin decreased by 130 bps to 37.3%. While continued price increases more than offset the input cost increases and the surge in energy costs, the Adjusted gross margin was impacted by an adverse currency effect. Adjusted indirect costs as a percentage of sales decreased by 80 bps to 28.6%, driven by operating leverage and strengthened cost discipline.

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 199 million, up 9.1% vs. Q3 2021. The Adjusted EBITA margin decreased by 70 bps to 10.4%, with price increases more than offsetting higher input costs. Yet, the Adjusted EBITA margin was negatively affected by a 220bps currency effect, being the combination both from the weakening of the EUR versus the USD and CNY, and from a temporary FX hedging headwind. Excluding this temporary adverse hedging effect, the Adjusted EBITA margin was stable vs Q3 21.

Adjusted items were EUR -6 million. Restructuring costs decreased year on year to EUR -6 million, while acquisition-related charges of EUR -10 million were fully compensated by incidental items of EUR 10 million. The incidental items benefited from a release of tax indemnification liabilities. Net income increased by 18.4% from EUR 94 million to EUR 112 million.

The number of employees (FTE) decreased from 37,069 at the end of Q3 21 to 34,273 at the end of Q3 22. The employee base was exceptionally high in Q3 21, due to the strong volume recovery and additional staff requirements in factories, following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of FTEs is affected by fluctuations in volume and seasonality.

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.

For the full and original version of the press release click here

For the presentation click here

Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat.

Financial calendar 2023

January 27, 2023 Fourth quarter and full-year results 2022

February 28, 2023 Annual Report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Leanne Carmody

Tel: +31 6 3928 0201

E-mail: leanne.carmody@signify.com

Abigail Levene

Tel: +31 6 2939 3895

E-mail: abigail.levene@signify.com

About Signify

Signify products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2021, we had sales of EUR 6.9 billion, approximately 37,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017 , 2018 and 2019 . News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks & Uncertainties

This document and the related oral presentation contain, and responses to questions following the presentation may contain, forward-looking statements that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of Signify N.V. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), including statements regarding strategy, estimates of sales growth and future operational results.

By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its Group companies, and a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include but are not limited to: adverse economic and political developments, in particular the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis in Europe, the impacts of COVID-19, supply chain constraints, component shortages, cost inflation, rapid technological change, competition in the general lighting market, development of lighting systems and services, successful implementation of business transformation programs, impact of acquisitions and other transactions, reputational and adverse effects on business due to activities in Environment, Health & Safety, compliance risks, ability to attract and retain talented personnel, adverse currency effects, pension liabilities, and exposure to international tax laws.

Additional risks currently not known to the Group or that the Group has not considered material as of the date of this document could also prove to be important and may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group or could cause the forward-looking events discussed in this document not to occur. The Group undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Market and Industry Information

All references to market share, market data, industry statistics and industry forecasts in this document consist of estimates compiled by industry professionals, competitors, organizations or analysts, of publicly available information or of the Group's own assessment of its sales and markets. Rankings are based on sales unless otherwise stated.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Certain parts of this document contain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, adjusted gross margin, EBITA, adjusted EBITA, and free cash flow, and other related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures presented are measures used by management to monitor the underlying performance of the Group's business and operations and, accordingly, they have not been audited nor reviewed. Not all companies calculate non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner or on a consistent basis and these measures and ratios may not be comparable to measures used by other companies under the same or similar names. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures is contained in this document. For further information on non-IFRS financial measures, see "Chapter 18 Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" in the Annual Report 2021.

Presentation

All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up to totals provided. All reported data are unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2021 and the Semi-Annual Report 2022.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.