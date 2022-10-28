Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, has been selected to exemplify autonomous mobility in a new Harvard Business School case study to be taught in the MBA program this fall.

In light of its growing importance and potential leading role it will play in the coming years, autonomous mobility is considered as a topic relevant for future managers. Harvard Business School professors Julian De Freitas and Elie Ofek have selected Navya to exemplify and demonstrate this burgeoning industry. The company is one of the rare players on the market that offers turn-key solutions for the transportation of people and goods and has demonstrated not only its technological mastery, but also its global leadership as well as the reach of its use cases across the world.

The case study will be included in the Harvard Business School curriculum in November 2022. It traces Navya's evolution, and focuses on the strategic decisions the company faces in terms of positioning, business model, product portfolio, pricing and international strategy, and prompts students to grapple with the managerial challenges involved.

Harvard Business School interviewed several members of Navya's management team and a number of its partners and customers, e.g. US based Beep, to put together its case study. It also invited Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya, to attend its debut in person before a gathering of students.

"Autonomous mobility is a rapidly evolving technology that has the potential to address today's major societal, environmental and mobility challenges, and meets them by applying the fundamentals of innovation and marketing on the one hand, and finance and business plans on the other. We look forward to introducing our students to the topic of autonomous mobility and the strategic decisions Navya faces."

Elie Ofek, Malcolm P. McNair Professor of Marketing, Harvard Business School

Autonomous mobility is emerging as a topic that is of interest at leading business schools. Navya considers itself privileged to have been selected to exemplify this topic of the future in a Harvard Business School case. We are a technological company based in France but with an international presence, and we have become a benchmark for inclusive, autonomous transportation. We are looking forward to how the students will react to autonomous mobility in general and Navya in particular, and I will be happy to exchange points of view directly with them on autonomous transportation and our strategies to achieve it."

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya

About Harvard Business School

Founded in 1908 as part of Harvard University, Harvard Business School is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston. Its faculty of more than 200 offers full-time programs leading to the MBA and PHD degrees, as well as more than 70 open enrollment Executive Education programs and 55 custom programs, and Harvard Business School Online, the School's digital learning platform. For more than a century, HBS faculty have drawn on their research, their experience in working with organizations worldwide, and their passion for teaching to educate leaders who make a difference in the world, shaping the practice of business and entrepreneurship around the globe.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French company that specializes in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and related services. It was founded in 2014 and has a total of 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore. NAVYA's aim is to become the benchmark provider of level 4 autonomous mobility systems for the transportation of people and goods. The company achieved a world first when it launched its Autonom Shuttle for passengers in 2015. Since that year and up until 31 December 2021, more than 200 vehicles were sold in 25 countries. In 2021 Navya launched its industry equivalent, the Autonom Tract, a tractor for the transportation of goods. The company is firmly and actively committed to CSR, and it was awarded the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups count among Navya's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For further information, visit our website: http://www.navya.tech

