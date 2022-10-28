Vaisala Group: Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2023 as follows:

- February 16, 2023: Financial Statement Release 2022

- May 5, 2023: Interim Report January-March 2023

- July 28, 2023: Half Year Financial Report 2023

- October 27, 2023: Interim Report January-September 2023

The Annual Report 2022 will be published at vaisala.com by the end of week 9.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521



