DJ GuardianLink: Twitter Brings Tweet Tiles Pilot to NFT Marketplaces

GuardianLink GuardianLink: Twitter Brings Tweet Tiles Pilot to NFT Marketplaces 28-Oct-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Twitter Brings Tweet Tiles Pilot to NFT Marketplaces

NEWS RELEASE BY GUARDIANLINK

Chennai, India | October 27, 2022 03:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Twitter is expanding its trial of Tweet Tiles, previously tested with New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian, to the world of NFTs. A selection of NFT marketplaces has been selected for the experiment, which enables Tweets to feature an interactive customizable widget.

Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs and GuardianLink's Jump.trade marketplaces have been selected for the pilot. As a result, the featured partners will be able to display colorful NFTs directly within Tweets for the first time. The format allows for a larger picture of the NFT to be displayed alongside metadata such as the title and creator.

This pilot gives NFT collectors a dynamic new way to share their most cherished digital collectibles. Twitter's expansion of its Tweet Tiles pilot to NFT marketplaces follows its introduction of NFT profile pictures for users who connect their web wallet to verify ownership.

Tweet Tiles expand the creative canvas of a Tweet and give developers more options to engage with audiences on Twitter in a visually appealing, interactive, and customizable way. The ability to embed NFTs, complete with pertinent information and a direct marketplace link, will drive sales and support discovery of new and trending collections. For those in the test group, this Tweet Tiles pilot will be visible across iOS and Web for the NFT marketplaces featured.

###

About GuardianLink

GuardianLink is a team of blockchain developers and NFT specialists based in India, Japan, and Singapore. Its flagship product is Jump.trade, one of the world's leading NFT marketplaces. Jump.trade enables collectors to buy and sell top digital collectibles including MCL cricket NFTs and other sports NFTs.

Learn more: https://www.jump.trade/

Contact Details

Ramkumar Subramaniam

ram@guardianlink.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1474069 28-Oct-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2022 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)