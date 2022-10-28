Das Instrument 66W KYG7823W1024 SARISSA CAP. CL.ADL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument 66W KYG7823W1024 SARISSA CAP. CL.ADL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument 9H0 FI4000233317 ENERSIZE OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument 9H0 FI4000233317 ENERSIZE OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument 9JV SE0008294789 REDWOOD PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument 9JV SE0008294789 REDWOOD PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument LFC NO0010591191 LIFECARE AS NOK 0,40 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument LFC NO0010591191 LIFECARE AS NOK 0,40 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument K9R JP3046270009 KENEDIX OFFICE INV. CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument K9R JP3046270009 KENEDIX OFFICE INV. CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument 79T SE0001860511 MEDIMI AB AK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument 79T SE0001860511 MEDIMI AB AK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument 5KC SE0015988274 PILA PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument 5KC SE0015988274 PILA PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument W29 ES0105517009 ENERGIA INN.Y DES.FOTO. 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument W29 ES0105517009 ENERGIA INN.Y DES.FOTO. 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument CA40638K6060 HALO COLLECTIVE INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument CA40638K6060 HALO COLLECTIVE INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument SNO HK0083000502 SINO LD CO. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument 3PZ1 US74731Q1031 PZENA INV.MANAG. CL A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument 3PZ1 US74731Q1031 PZENA INV.MANAG. CL A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument UX0 US91818X1081 UXIN LTD. ADR/3 CL.A YC1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument UX0 US91818X1081 UXIN LTD. ADR/3 CL.A YC1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument TJID BMG3775G1380 GCL NEW ENERGY HD-,00416 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument TJID BMG3775G1380 GCL NEW ENERGY HD-,00416 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022Das Instrument B8F DE0006046113 BIOFRONTERA AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022The instrument B8F DE0006046113 BIOFRONTERA AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2022Das Instrument PX0 AU000000PXX5 POLARX LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.10.2022The instrument PX0 AU000000PXX5 POLARX LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 31.10.2022