83% OF PEOPLE WILL RECYCLE PUMPKINS THIS HALLOWEEN SAYS SURVEY BY THE DELICIOUS DESSERT COMPANY

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Cop27 round the corner, new research suggests Halloween is getting sustainable. A new poll of 2,000 adults by The Delicious Dessert Company revealed that 83% of people say they will recycle their Halloween pumpkins this year. Just over a third (36%) said they planned to make a batch of soup with it, while a quarter (23%) planned to make a pumpkin pie with their leftover carved pumpkin. In addition, 28% of people would be leaving the pumpkins out to feed local wildlife, while a fifth would be using the seeds either for toasting (19%) or planting (21%).

By some way, younger people were the most environmentally-minded, according to the results. Of the 84% of people aged under 25 who were buying a pumpkin this year, the vast majority (86%) planned to re-use it after carving it. By contrast, for those aged over 65, the proportion who planned to recycle it fell to 77%.

With issues of food waste and the rising cost of food firmly front of mind, only 17% of pumpkin pickers say they will throw away their pumpkin after Halloween.

The research comes as The Delicious Dessert Company launches a range of Halloween cakes, including cream-filled pumpkin profiteroles.

Claire Smith. Head of Insight at The Delicious Dessert Company commented:

"Re-using a perfectly good pumpkin once the parties are over is a great way of saving costs and reducing waste. The fact so many people are looking to recycle their Jack-o-lanterns in the kitchen, garden or however else this year is a positive reflection of people's need to maximise the value of what they consume and the need to do their bit for the environment. Halloween is often seen as a good way of lifting people's spirits - in more ways than one - as the nights draw in, with this year feeling gloomier than most. We hope our new range of cakes do just that."

