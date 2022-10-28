Sensedia smashes women in leadership role predictions

38% of women in leadership team, ahead of 25% estimate for 2022

225% growth in female recruitment, pledge to UN Women Movement

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global API solutions provider, Sensedia, says the number of women in its leadership team - 38% - is beyond what most worldwide tech firms can hope to achieve by the end of this year. Deloitte Global predicts around one in four leadership positions will be held by women in 2022.

Sensedia's progress in closing the gender gap is due to its PertenSer (to belong) diversity and inclusion programme; since launching in 2021 the number of female employees has grown by 225%, up from 67 to 218.

Initiatives include creating social media recruitment campaigns to encourage women to work in the tech sector, running women-only Hackathons and diversity/inclusion lectures and creating an employee discriminatory whistle-blowing channel.

The company recently signed a letter of commitment to the United Nations' Women Movement, a worldwide-initiative dedicated to gender equality and empowering women, and is confident its pledges will help women break through the tech glass ceiling.

Sensedia's goals are to:

Prohibit prejudiced corporate practices worldwide

Create gender equity development programmes for leadership teams

Develop a fully-inclusive parenting policy for all family definitions

Invest more in education and training partnerships to support female recruitment/inclusion

Help women immerse themselves in Sensedia's culture, products, services and opportunities

Appoint more female spokespeople and improve diversity in tech communications

Create more external partnerships to promote diversity and social responsibility

Benchmark gender and diversity progress within the business and across sector

"We know we're ahead of the pack for appointing women to leadership positions, however the sector has a poor track history and must do more," says Director of People and Culture Daniela Domingues.

"If global tech players prioritise gender and diversity issues, more people from minority groups will want to work in this sector, enabling more women to secure roles they rightly deserve."

Sensedia has a 850+ workforce in locations across LatAm, the US and EMEA.

