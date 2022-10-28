NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives - Custom Basket Information - 01/22

Nasdaq launches Custom Basket Calculation Service Nasdaq today announced the launch of Nasdaq Custom Basket Calculation Service (CBCS). The introduction of CBCS to the market is driven by the increasing demand for a simpler and more efficient way of managing proprietary indexes, thematic baskets, and ESG investments. CBCS allows clients to design and set up equity baskets with customized features such as currency, return type, composition, and weights from a pre-approved universe of stocks. The calculated basket level and reference data is validated and distributed along with daily basket weight reports. With CBCS, Nasdaq clients can benefit of a fully managed solution for custom basket calculations levels for each basket, managed and verified corporate actions such as stock splits, dividends, mergers and acquisitions and the implementation of these changes into the defined baskets in a timely and accurate way. The new service is provided by Nasdaq's registered Benchmark Administrator under the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EU) 2016/1011, (BMR) and available to Nasdaq Stockholm AB or Nasdaq Clearing AB members. End clients can access the service via their brokers and dealers that are members of Nasdaq Stockholm AB and/or Nasdaq Clearing AB. The next step will be the launch of Custom Basket Forwards - CBFs - enabling investors to create a cash settled forward contract on customized baskets as an alternative to OTC equity swaps. The new product will combine the benefits of standardized terms of an exchanged traded and CCP cleared derivative contract, with custom features added to the underlying equity basket. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Håkan Walden, hakan.walden@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 449 71 70. For further questions to the Benchmark Administration or BMR, please contact Vibeke Bonde-Nielsen, vibeke.bonde.nielsen@nasdaq.com or telephone +45 20 844 881. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Håkan Walden Vibeke Bonde-Nielsen Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Nasdaq Benchmark Administration Europe Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1097758