Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
57413416
28.10.2022 | 09:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives - Custom Basket Information - 01/22

Nasdaq launches Custom Basket Calculation Service

Nasdaq today announced the launch of Nasdaq Custom Basket Calculation Service
(CBCS). The introduction of CBCS to the market is driven by the increasing
demand for a simpler and more efficient way of managing proprietary indexes,
thematic baskets, and ESG investments. 

CBCS allows clients to design and set up equity baskets with customized
features such as currency, return type, composition, and weights from a
pre-approved universe of stocks. The calculated basket level and reference data
is validated and distributed along with daily basket weight reports. 

With CBCS, Nasdaq clients can benefit of a fully managed solution for custom
basket calculations levels for each basket, managed and verified corporate
actions such as stock splits, dividends, mergers and acquisitions and the
implementation of these changes into the defined baskets in a timely and
accurate way. 

The new service is provided by Nasdaq's registered Benchmark Administrator
under the EU Benchmarks Regulation (EU) 2016/1011, (BMR) and available to
Nasdaq Stockholm AB or Nasdaq Clearing AB members. End clients can access the
service via their brokers and dealers that are members of Nasdaq Stockholm AB
and/or Nasdaq Clearing AB. 

The next step will be the launch of Custom Basket Forwards - CBFs - enabling
investors to create a cash settled forward contract on customized baskets as an
alternative to OTC equity swaps. The new product will combine the benefits of
standardized terms of an exchanged traded and CCP cleared derivative contract,
with custom features added to the underlying equity basket. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Håkan
Walden, hakan.walden@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 449 71 70. For further
questions to the Benchmark Administration or BMR, please contact Vibeke
Bonde-Nielsen, vibeke.bonde.nielsen@nasdaq.com or telephone +45 20 844 881. 



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets



Håkan Walden                                  
      Vibeke Bonde-Nielsen 

Product Manager, Equity Derivatives                   
Nasdaq Benchmark Administration Europe

