Meridian, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - The youngest of the leading social casinos in the U.S. market, Funrize, has hit an important milestone in its strive to provide promotional games of all kinds to casino enthusiasts over 18 within most of the American states. Funrize has crossed a threshold of 7 million visits per month. According to Similarweb, Funrize visits totaled 7.2 million in September, 7.4 million in August, and a record was reached in July - 7.6 million.

With over 50 online promotional games available already (and a policy to release new ones every month), Funrize offers a growing selection of classic slots, jackpot games, and multiplayers.

Funrize operates on two levels: in the Tournament mode, all games are available, as well as the tournaments that happen every hour, mounting up to 24 tournament events a day. Then there is also the Promotional mode, in which players use Promotional Entries.

The Funrize team shared how their market analysis has shown that players prefer platforms that are safe, convenient, and super straightforward, and that was why they focused on providing a user-friendly online platform with customer support 24/7 at the ready to answer questions or help with anything.

Mark Ebert, the Head of Marketing Team at Funrize, commented: "You can play straight in your preferred Internet browser. No need to go anywhere, or download any software - everything is in one place." Then he continued: "Obviously, in today's fast-moving world, a desktop version is simply not enough. The majority of users will play from smartphones or tablets, therefore Funrize has a full-fledged fully functional adaptive version for all mobile devices."

Alexandra Glover, Sales Director for Funrize, adds: "The team works with sincere dedication day by day to improve its services and clients' experience. The player comes first, everything else follows. It seems that Funrize managed to devise a platform that will resonate with users by innovating our approach while also keeping true to what our players enjoy, too. This is just the first step of a global expansion."

For more information about the Funrize platform, visit: https://funrize.com/.

ENDS

For more information, please contact:

Scott Seedall

+12672906191

info@funrize.com

Online social casino services are operated by:

A1 Development, LLC

3597 E Monarch Sky Lane Suite 240, PMB #2940, Meridian, Idaho 83646 ("Funrize")

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141289