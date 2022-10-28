Enphase said in its recent third-quarter earnings call that it will expand solar inverter production in the United States.From pv magazine USA US-based Enphase Energy, a major supplier of solar microinverters, reported record revenues of $634 million in the third quarter, and has announced plans to expand production in the US market. Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman said that the company has signed letters of intent with new manufacturing partners and will extend its partnerships with existing ones. It plans to open four to six manufacturing lines in the United States by the second half of 2023 ...

