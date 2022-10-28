KSolare's 5G-Pro series grid-tie solar inverters are now available with power ranging from 3 kW to 60 kW.India-based KSolare Energy has unveiled its new 5G-Pro series three-phase grid-tie solar inverters, with power ranging from 3 kW to 60 kW. The inverters are suitable for high-wattage mono PERC and bifacial panels. The maximum DC input voltage is 1,100 V for bigger devices (33 kW to 60 kW) and 1,000 V for 3 kW to 30 kW devices. The inverters weigh between 13.7 kg and 40 kg. The 33 kW to 60 kW devices have a maximum conversion efficiency of 98.7% and a European efficiency of 98.3%. The 3 kW ...

