AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Oct-2022 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 27 October 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan ('AVEVA RSP') and AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP') on 26 July 2019 and 15 July 2021 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs').

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. 

Name      Role               Share   Date of   Shares    Number of Shares   Shares 
                         Award   Award    Released   Sold(2)       Retained 
Rónán De Hooge EVP, Cloud Platform Business   AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 25      10(3)        15 
Kimthu Doan  EVP, Customer Success and     AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 20      9(3)         11 
        Renewals 
                         AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 32      12(3)        20 
                         AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 75      27(3)        48 
Andrew     Chief Technology Officer and EVP 
McCloskey   of R&D              AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 16      7(3)         9 
                         AVEVA   26/07/2019 96      35(4)        61 
                         LTIP 
                         AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 20      7(3)         13 
Robert     Chief Product Officer       AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 15      6(3)         9 
McGreevy 
                         AVEVA   26/07/2019 56      18(4)        38 
                         LTIP 
                         AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 19      8(3)         11 
Rashesh Mody  EVP, Operations Business     AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 9       4(3)         5 
                         AVEVA   26/07/2019 48      18(4)        30 
                         LTIP 1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associateddealing costs, and the balance was retained. 3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP for Rónán de Hooge, Kimthu Doan, AndrewMcCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were soldto cover personal taxes on 27 October 2022 at a price of GBP31.37 per share, details of which were notified to theCompany on the same day. 4. On the vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy andRashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 27October 2022 at a price of GBP31.37 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rónán De Hooge 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Cloud Platform Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the 
                                     AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                25 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     25 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                     Nil 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-10-27 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rónán De Hooge 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Cloud Platform Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP31.37        10 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                     10 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
 
 
                                     GBP31.37 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-10-27 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Kimthu Doan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Customer Success and Renewals 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the 
                                     AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                20 
                                     Nil 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     20 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                     Nil 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-10-27 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Kimthu Doan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Customer Success and Renewals 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Sale of shares to cover personal tax 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  obligations 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     GBP31.37        9 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     9 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
                                     GBP31.37 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-10-27 
                                     XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name            Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status       Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 
       Initial notification/    Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       financial instrument, type 
a)      of instrument 
       Identification code     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1)(2) 26 
                     July 2019 and (3) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under 
                     the AVEVA LTIP granted on (4) 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                             Price(s) Volume(s) 
                     1.       Nil   32 
                     2.       Nil   75 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     3.       Nil   16 
                     4.       Nil   96

Aggregated information

219

-- Aggregated d) volume

Nil

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Andrew McCloskey

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

Initial notification/ Initial notification

b) Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

financial instrument, type

a) of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Nature of the Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) transaction 

1.       GBP31.37 12 
                     2.       GBP31.37 27 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)  3.       GBP31.37 7 
                     4.       GBP31.37 35

Aggregated information

81

-- Aggregated d) volume

GBP31.37

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name            Robert McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status       Chief Product Officer 
       Initial notification/    Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       financial instrument, type 
a)      of instrument 
       Identification code     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1) 26 
                     July 2019 and (2) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under 
                     the AVEVA LTIP granted on (3) 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                             Price(s) Volume(s) 
                     1.       Nil   20 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)   2.       Nil   15 
                     3.       Nil   56

Aggregated information

91

-- Aggregated d) volume

Nil

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Robert McGreevy

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Product Officer

Initial notification/ Initial notification

b) Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

financial instrument, type

a) of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Nature of the Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) transaction 

1.       GBP31.37 7 
                     2.       GBP31.37 6 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     3.       GBP31.37 18

Aggregated information

31

-- Aggregated d) volume

GBP31.37

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name            Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status       EVP, Operations Business 
       Initial notification/    Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       financial instrument, type 
a)      of instrument 
       Identification code     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                     Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1) 26 
                     July 2019 and (2) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under 
                     the AVEVA LTIP granted on (3) 26 July 2019 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                             Price(s) Volume(s) 
                     1.       Nil   19 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)   2.       Nil   9 
                     3.       Nil   48

Aggregated information

76

-- Aggregated d) volume

Nil

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a) Name Rashesh Mody

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business

Initial notification/ Initial notification

b) Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

AVEVA Group plc

a) Name

b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

financial instrument, type

a) of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

Nature of the Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

b) transaction 

1.       GBP31.37 8 
                     2.       GBP31.37 4 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                     3.       GBP31.37 18

Aggregated information

30

-- Aggregated d) volume

GBP31.37

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     AVV 
LEI Code:   213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
Sequence No.: 197562 
EQS News ID:  1474649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2022 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)

