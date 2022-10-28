The Malaysian authorities have revealed that they will extend power purchase agreements from the fourth LSS4 tender for large-scale PV from 21 to 25 years.All of the shortlisted projects from the fourth round of Malaysia's large-scale PV tender will have their power purchase agreements extended from 21 to 25 years, according to the Malaysian authorities. "The extension gives confidence in the market regulator," Moritz Sticher, a senior adviser at Berlin-based consulting firm Apricum, told pv magazine. "Without such extension, we would have probably seen a number of stranded assets. That not only ...

