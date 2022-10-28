Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in Europe. It has a consistent record of success in its domestic league, which enables it to participate regularly in the financially lucrative European competitions. It is well positioned to benefit from structural growth drivers of growing global interest in football, which should enable it to continue growing its multiple revenue streams domestically and in international markets. After a relatively disappointing sporting performance and some unexpected disruption due to COVID-19 in FY22, management expects a strong financial recovery in FY23. Continued profit momentum with relatively good visibility on a number of revenue streams, unlike many other consumer-facing business, is attractive given Borussia Dortmund's valuation multiples are low relative to its own history. It continues to look well supported by our asset-backed valuation of €10.50 per share.

