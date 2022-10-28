Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
28.10.22
08:05 Uhr
18,620 Euro
-0,380
-2,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2022 | 12:05
Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's financial information 2023

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 OCTOBER 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Enento Group's financial information 2023

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2022 on Monday, 13 February 2023. The Annual Review and Financial Review 2022 will be published at the latest in week 10 at https://enento.com/investors/

Enento Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 28 March 2023. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.

Enento Group's financial reporting in 2023

  • Financial Statements Release for 2022 on Monday, 13 February 2023
  • Interim Report for January - March 2023 on Monday, 24 April 2023
  • Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2023 on Thursday, 20 July 2023
  • Interim Report for January - September 2023 on Friday, 27 October 2023

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish, and they are also available at https://enento.com/investors/after the publication.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:
Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
