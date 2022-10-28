Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881008 ISIN: DK0010247956 Ticker-Symbol: BYXB 
Frankfurt
28.10.22
09:08 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROENDBYERNES IF FODBOLD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROENDBYERNES IF FODBOLD A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2022 | 12:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brøndby IF A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0010247956       BRØNDBY IF



The company is is given observation status because the company has received
notice from Global Football Holdings L.P. who intend to present a conditional
voluntary public take-over bid regarding the shares in Brøndby IF. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 28 October 2022.



________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
BROENDBYERNES IF FODBOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.