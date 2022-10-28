Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brøndby IF A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0010247956 BRØNDBY IF The company is is given observation status because the company has received notice from Global Football Holdings L.P. who intend to present a conditional voluntary public take-over bid regarding the shares in Brøndby IF. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 28 October 2022. ________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.