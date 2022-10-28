Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022

WKN: A2PHEZ ISIN: SE0012558617 Ticker-Symbol: L7R 
Stuttgart
28.10.22
11:21 Uhr
0,695 Euro
-0,011
-1,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2022 | 12:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Lipidor AB at FNSE (531/22)

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     Lipidor AB, LEI: 549300OC9DDXCE1GMX60             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   LIPI SE0012558617                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Lipidor AB on 
         October 28, 2022 at 12:13 CEST.                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 12:40 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 12:50 CEST, October 28, 2022.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
