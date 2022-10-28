Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Lipidor AB at FNSE (531/22)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Lipidor AB, LEI: 549300OC9DDXCE1GMX60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: LIPI SE0012558617 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Lipidor AB on October 28, 2022 at 12:13 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:40 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 12:50 CEST, October 28, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB