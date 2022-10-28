OutFlow announced an expansion of its comprehensive deal origination platform, catering to the needs of both buy-side and sell-side M&A consultants.

Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - With its latest expansion, OutFlow leverages deal origination best practices and intelligent data collection algorithms to match buy-side and sell-side parties based on their characteristics and needs.

A recent study by Bain & Co. revealed that private equity represented the greater share of overall M&A activity in 2021, with 52.3% of total closed deal volume. Private equity firms and consultants can now benefit from a streamlined, hands-off deal origination solution, which improves the deal management process and increases the probability of success.

According to Matt Currie, OutFlow's CEO and co-founder, precise targeting is the cornerstone of efficient deal sourcing. Clear identification of target criteria ensures that new prospects match the client's investment strategy and specific needs, leading to higher conversion rates. "We develop an exclusive database of your ideal prospects, built from scratch that provides verified, up-to-date, and accurate data to ensure quality," Currie said.

With the increasing digital globalization of financial markets, the use of the latest data-driven deal sourcing technologies is a key success factor for M&A teams. Recognizing that traditional methods involving networking and personal connections are no longer optimal, OutFlow introduced a new approach that focuses on equipping clients with the right data and strategic insights for finding high-quality prospects.

OutFlow's latest solution covers the most time-consuming stages of the deal origination process, allowing M&A teams to allocate their resources more efficiently. Following an initial consultation during which the target criteria are identified, the company creates a database of suitable prospects, ensuring that the data is accurate and up-to-date. OutFlow can then contact the targets on behalf of the client to start a conversation or arrange a meeting.

A company spokesperson said, "After working with 331+ M&A professionals and securing over 16,000 deal opportunities, we unpack all our top-performing methods to help our clients fill their pipeline with deals, manage their sales systems, and close transactions."

The latest expansion is part of OutFlow's commitment to improving the efficiency of deal origination for private equity firms. The company allows M&A teams to maximize the value of their sales pipelines by providing them with a consistent and predictable flow of opportunities.

