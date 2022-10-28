

EQS Newswire / 28/10/2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 October 2022 - The implementation of augmented reality (AR) in sports is set to redefine the fitness industry and set forth a revolution, unlike anything the fitness realm has ever seen. By leveraging cutting-edge technology players are offered an unparalleled entertainment experience, in-depth analytics, and immense opportunities for improvement. Gymetaverse by Gym Aesthetics is ready to lead the online "virtual training" trend.





German sports brand, Gym Aesthetics (GA) has partnered with the Physical Fitness Association of Hong Kong, China (PFA) to exhibit at the 15th Health Expo 2022 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Introducing AR interactive fitness games to the public for the first time, the brand invited its brand ambassador, five-time MMA & Muay Thai World Champion, Alain Ngalani "The Panther"; and Hong Kong TV hosts, Brian Chan and Agnes Lam, to first experience the live AR games, including "Goal Keeping", "Jump & Dunk", and "Single Leg Balance".



Alain has been keeping on top of the shape and fighting professionally in the One Championship competitions despite being at the age of 46. He joined Gym Aesthetics at the Expo and was challenged to the AR interactive training games with Brian and Agnes. The world champion showed the public how he defied age itself by taking care of his muscles and joint health.



During the AR fitness games, Brian's "Goal Keeping" result was recorded as quick as 0.45s, whereas Alain's "Jump & Dunk" result hit an all-time high at 1.03m. Gym Aesthetics aimed to raise joint health awareness through fun educational facts and interactive fitness games.



Gym Aesthetics' "Joint Guardian", Alain "The Panther" volunteered and led Brian and Agnes to do some live training demonstrations with the audience, where they shared their workout tips and displayed simple exercises that could benefit knee joints and strengthen surrounding muscles. To close the event, Alain brought his team on stage to demonstrate some powerful boxing training and impressive pad work. The world champion even surprised the crowd with his signature performance "Leg Split in the Air" and the elevated whole event.



Alain as the "Joint Guardian", is missioned to educate onlookers on the importance of joint health and how supporting gears can benefit and extend our joint lifespan. He will soon be launching an exclusive training course for strengthening joints and muscles.



GA's vision is to remind everyone to protect their joints before doing sports to prevent injuries.



"We were all "Joint Guardians" to ourselves and missioned to extend our joint and sports lifespan. With supporting gears GA Fit Gear PRO, including knee, elbow, and calf sleeves, they ingeniously help with joint stability and balance, while reducing joint pain with increased blood circulation that aids muscle recovery."



To support the concept of "Sports for All", including the disabled community, Gym Aesthetics sponsors an NGO event "Wheel For Oneness" - taking place on 29th October. Gym Aesthetics has also been working with professional athletes and coaches and will launch a FitToEarn fitness training mobile app "Gymetaverse" next year. Through AR amplification and AI technology, the brand aims to launch engaging projects where participants can win prizes by completing challenges and promoting the big health concept.



Hashtag: GymAesthetics

About Gym Aesthetics Founded in 2013, Gym Aesthetics is a German high-tech fitness apparel brand appealing to both the aesthetics and the functional needs of its customers worldwide. Its initial flashy wide stringers and thigh-hugging shorts stormed the German bodybuilding community with enormous success. 2017 marked a new chapter for Gym Aesthetics when an Asian fund company spotted its potential and invested in the German brand to further reinforce its brand image, and expand its product range and market share globally. Now Gym Aesthetics is devoted to bringing unique fitness and wellness experience to the metaverse.



Website: https://www.gymaesthetics.com/

Discord: https://discord.gg/wellnessmetaverse

News Source: Media OutReach

28/10/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

