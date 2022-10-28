Anzeige
28.10.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Swedish Depositary Receipts representing fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund (157/22)

On request of Northern Horizon Capital AS, company registration number
11025345, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to list Swedish depositary receipts
("SDR") representing fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund on the Alternative
Investment Fund market as from October 31, 2022. 



Instrument            Baltic Horizon Fund              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NHCBHFF SDB                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:            SE0018689820                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Denominated currency:      SEK                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading and settlement      SEK                      
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:          273268                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mifir Identifier:        DPRS                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            Bilateral settlement clearing at Euroclear   
                 Sweden                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         OMX STO Alternative Investment Funds      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:         MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            XSTO                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Key investor information document and other information documents could be
found at the company's website http://www.baltichorizon.com/. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1098255
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
