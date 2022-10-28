Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New Swedish Depositary Receipts representing fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund (157/22)

On request of Northern Horizon Capital AS, company registration number 11025345, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to list Swedish depositary receipts ("SDR") representing fund units of the Baltic Horizon Fund on the Alternative Investment Fund market as from October 31, 2022. Instrument Baltic Horizon Fund -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NHCBHFF SDB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018689820 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denominated currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading and settlement SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 273268 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mifir Identifier: DPRS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement clearing at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: OMX STO Alternative Investment Funds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Key investor information document and other information documents could be found at the company's website http://www.baltichorizon.com/. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1098255