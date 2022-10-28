The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Present at Upcoming Industry Events and Webinars

Planting Hope to participate in irlabs Investor Day, "Companies Disrupting the World We Live In," on November 2 at 3 p.m. ET

Radius Research to host Planting Hope webinar on November 2 at 4:15 p.m. ET

CEO Julia Stamberger and COO Susan Walters-Flood meeting with investors at CEM event in Hollywood, Florida November 11-13

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce the following upcoming opportunities for investors to learn more about Planting Hope, its breakthrough products, and strategy to continue to build on current growth and momentum:

November 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET - CEO Julia Stamberger to present at the irlabs + NEO Exchange Investor Day, themed: "Companies Disrupting the World We Live In", at which she will discuss some of the ways that Planting Hope's products are disrupting their categories, the way we eat, and the impact of that food on our planet. Investors can register to attend here.

November 2 at 4:15 p.m. ET - Radius Research hosts CEO Julia Stamberger, who will provide an overview of Planting Hope and its strategic objectives ahead. Investors can register to attend here. A copy of this webinar will be made available on the Radius Research YouTube channel and through the Presentations & Events section of Planting Hope's website.

November 11-13 - CEO Julia Stamberger and COO Susan Walters-Flood will be meeting one-on-one with investors at the CEM Capital Event in Hollywood, Florida. Investors can register to attend the CEM event here.

"I'm excited to present the Company to investors in these forums as MYLK is experiencing rapid retailer and consumer uptake across all of our brands, with recognition from major media and awards from our industry - it's a thrilling time at Planting Hope," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Our team is executing well on our business plan, and all indicators show this growth will continue to accelerate in 2023. We are responding to growing interest in the foodservice sector as we head into 2023 and will focus on expansion into profitable, revenue accretive opportunities that simultaneously build trial, market awareness, and adoption of our products by consumers at retail."

Planting Hope is pleased to announce it has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. The campaign is scheduled to run for up to 12 months at the cost of approximately $115,000, of which roughly $90,000 will be directly allocated to the cost-per-click impression costs of media placements and distribution, and about $25,000 will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, and strategic digital advertising consulting.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

