Camana Bay, Grand Cayman--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Dvision Network, one of the veterans in the metaverse space, has announced the highly anticipated 4th LAND Sale which began on 28th October at 06:00 PM, KST, in collaboration with market leaders Binance NFT and GameFi.org. The sale takes place on the above-mentioned marketplaces and Dvision Network' native marketplace simultaneously, making it easier for Dvision LAND collectors to get involved with different chains and platforms.





Dvision Network Announces 4th LAND Sale

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/142231_blockman1en.jpg

Important details

Binance NFT recently revealed an NFT Sneak Peek about the new LAND Sale, according to which the Dvision Network LAND Mystery Box Collection contains LAND lots of 14 different parcel sizes and locations. Also, the luckiest NFT holders shall receive the premium, which refers to the most luxurious, 3x3 LAND lot in the Amsterdam or Hong Kong Meta-Cities.

Furthermore, both the Hong Kong and Amsterdam Meta-City virtual lots can be customized and users can even earn passive income by renting out their virtual real estate or advertising within their respective terrains.

As previously stated, all users have three options for participating in the 4th LAND Sale. They can buy Mystery Boxes on Dvision Marketplace with BNB chain-based DVI tokens, or lands can be also purchased on GameFi.org and Binance NFT marketplaces with BUSD (BNB Chain).

The Hong Kong city will have 1,588 LAND lots (2,501 PARCELs) and Amsterdam will have 1,496 LAND lots (2,285 PARCELs) for sale in the three marketplaces. Additionally, each Mystery Box contains a chance to win a full specification LAND in Hong Kong or Amsterdam ranging from 1x1 to 3x3 premium.

The details of the sale include the quantity for GameFi being 920 units while Binance NFT receives 1,538 units and Dvision Network keeping 626 units. Users will be limited in the number of boxes which is 20 per wallet, and the time limit is October 28th onwards as aforementioned. Once again, everyone can participate through the three marketplaces.





Dvision Network Announces 4th LAND Sale

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8675/142231_blockman2en.jpg

Transactions must be made with DVI tokens

As the Mystery Boxes are based on the BNB Chain (Binance Smart Chain) BEP-721 standard, all transactions in Dvision Marketplace must be traded with BEP-20-based DVI tokens. DVI tokens based on BEP-20 are available on the PancakeSwap, Gate.io, and MEXC exchanges. DVI tokens based on ERC-20 that are bought via Bithumb and Coinone can also be converted to BEP-20 through the website bridge. To further simplify the entire process, Dvision Network has posted a helpful step-by-step guide to assist with participating in the sale.

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT is a Binance-launched NFT marketplace on the BNB chain. It provides liquidity to the Binance NFT BNB chain-based NFT ecosystem. As the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance is also a platform that uses a novel and innovative approach to revitalize the entire NFT ecosystem.

About GameFi.org

GameFi is a one-stop blockchain P2E (Play-to-Earn) gaming hub which offers game finance services to both game studios and players, as well as traders and investors. GameFi may hence best be understood as a platform with promising P2E blockchain games built on the BSC and Polygon networks. As an industry first, NFT Marketplace is now available to facilitate the trading of NFT game items within the GameFi platform.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network strives to be the world's most advanced blockchain-based NFT metaverse platform that is rapidly establishing a cutting-edge metaverse ecosystem by leveraging its own VR (Virtual Reality) technology, thereby lowering entry barriers for all types of users worldwide. As a result, it enables designers, businesses, and general users to immerse themselves in the most advanced and memorable metaverse experience.

Dvision introduced the concept of 'Meta-City' as a core part of its metaverse. A Meta-City brings together a multitude of Meta-Spaces (LAND) that build in-game content to be utilized by users on a larger scale. Meta-Space is a scarce NFT item that represents the digital piece of real estate available in Dvision. Moreover, Dvision Network carried out 3 LAND Sale rounds so far, bestowing more than 15,000 users with the LAND NFTs. This collection features the LAND NFTs for the Meta-Cities of Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

For more information and regular updates, visit the official website as well as the Twitter, Telegram and Medium channels.

Name: Boburjon Muydinov

Email: official@dvision.network

Company: MVBR Software Ltd

Address: 10 Market Street, Suite 140, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-9006

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142231