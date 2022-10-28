Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Saul Leal, CEO OneMeta AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with OneMeta AI.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Saul Leal, CEO OneMeta AI (OTC PINK:ONEI). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. (See Interview Highlights Below)

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/onei-interview/

Saul Leal | CEO OneMeta AI

Mr. Leal holds a Systems Engineering Degree, a Master in Business from The Marriott School of Business, and Executive Education from the Kellogg School of Management, Stanford University, and MIT. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Leal worked at Deloitte & Touch. From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Leal worked as Station Manager at BYU Broadcasting, where he developed viable businesses in more than 20 countries, built products that have been distributed to over 55M cellphones, and to approximately 39M pay TV viewers; and translated over 15,000 hours of content in multiple languages. During this time, Mr. Leal earned 27 nominations and 9 regional EMMY's. From 2014 to 2021, Mr. Leal served as General Manager and Director of Global Initiatives at Deseret Management Corporation. Mr. Leal led the development of one of the largest digital publishers achieving more than 256M social media followers and over 4 Billion monthly impressions. Mr. Leal has served on multiple advisory boards, including Oracle cloud USA CAB, Ad Council, Leadership Council, and The Leonardo, Museum of Creativity & Innovation. During his career, Mr. Leal has done business transactions with Matel, Coca-Cola, Sony Entertainment, McDonalds, Rovio, Lionsgate, Universal Pictures, ABC, NBC, Target, and Disney.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts and and Saul Leal discussed an overview of OneMeta AI, its segments, and revenue streams, the total addressable market for the OneMeta AI products, plans for OneMeta AI to expand its capabilities beyond the communications market plus much more in this interview.

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

