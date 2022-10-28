Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5PN ISIN: US0547481087 Ticker-Symbol: WR4F 
Frankfurt
28.10.22
09:16 Uhr
0,577 Euro
-0,029
-4,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYRO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5850,61315:20
0,5880,61815:19
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2022 | 14:32
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 before the market open.

AYRO management will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GE76P7cF

or via the Company's website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until February 3, 2022 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until November 17, 2022 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 7440827.

About AYRO, Inc.
AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722792/AYRO-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-on-November-3-2022-and-Provide-Corporate-Update

AYRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.