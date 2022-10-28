Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
28.10.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (532/22)

As from October 31, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from STO Warrants Extend E /242 to STO Warrants US Extend
AE/267. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. 



ISIN    Long name      Current Market    New Market Segment as of  
                Segment       effective date       
SE0018572 MINI L DOCUSIGN   STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants US Extend   
257     NORDNET 05     E /242        AE/267           



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
