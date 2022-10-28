Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp (532/22)

As from October 31, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants Extend E /242 to STO Warrants US Extend AE/267. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date SE0018572 MINI L DOCUSIGN STO Warrants Extend STO Warrants US Extend 257 NORDNET 05 E /242 AE/267 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.