Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce its book exhibition and workshop schedule for the 2nd edition of Wonderland. The highly anticipated event is coming back to Miami on November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

With the surging interest in psychedelics, Wonderland brings attendees some of the best writers in psychedelic space. Attendees will get an opportunity for book signing and closely interact with some of the most prominent journalists and authors at the forefront of psychedelic industry coverage.

Additionally, Wonderland 2022 is excited to give space to a range of workshops exploring holistic methods in treating mental health, tapping into spiritual consciousness, and the healing power of psychedelic medicines.

"Wonderland is a fantastic educational opportunity to amplify the vast body of literature that envisions a more beautiful tomorrow through the psychedelic lens," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "This event aims to fuel the sense of optimism and hope that future research avenues could uncover more about our brains, creativity and the solutions to the societal challenges we face worldwide."

Wonderland 2022 is a three-day multifaceted conference designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from the psychedelic space, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into the future promise of psychedelics in treating mental health issues.

The three-day event will focus on a key industry theme each day - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, a VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, and formal and casual networking opportunities.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Below, some of the most exciting upcoming book exhibition and workshops on deck:

Books

11:00 am - Psyched: Seven Cutting-Edge Psychedelics Changing the World Psyched: Seven Cutting-Edge Psychedelics Changing the World

"In Psyched, health journalist Amanda Siebert explores the history, culture, and potential of seven psychedelic substances. She interweaves real-life stories, clinical research, and interviews with the world's leading psychedelics experts and cultural allies to offer a definitive guide to these cutting-edge treatments.

""Journalist Siebert surveys contemporary uses of psychedelics in this well-researched, impassioned survey... This smart study fascinates."" Publisher's Weekly"

01:00pm - The Art Of Ecstasy Artbook - Rupert Scriven

The history & culture of the 1990's club scene is celebrated in a new artbook published by artist Rupert Scriven entitled 'The Art of Ecstasy'. Featuring Rupert's vintage Ecstasy collection in macro photography & Ecstasy composition artwork, including stories of clubbers, DJs, producers & musicians. The work creates a diverse family of different nationalities, cultures, genders & sexual orientations, showing the true nature of inclusivity the Ecstasy & House music cultures have given since the late 1980's.

02:30pm - Essays on the history of psychedelics, the present renaissance, and visions for an inclusive and equitable future.

Bia Labate, Executive Director, Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, Chacruna Institute" and Clancy Cavnar, Psy.D

"As psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted therapies explode into the popular consciousness, what does it mean to cultivate and embody a psychedelic renaissance that learns from the past and prepares for the future?

From cultural appropriation and sustainability to diversity, inclusion and venture capitalism, Psychedelic Justice: Toward a Diverse and Equitable Psychedelic Culture examines the history of psychedelics, celebrates its present moment and contemplates how advocates and policymakers can shape the future integration of psychedelics into general society.

An anthology of essays written for the Chacruna Institute and edited by its co-founders Bia Labate, Ph.d, and Clancy Cavnar, Psy.D, Psychedelic Justice highlights the need for an inclusionary, societal-level approach to the psychedelic renaissance. In addition to psychedelics and drug policy, works in this book examine psychedelics in the contexts of capitalism, Indigenous traditions, reciprocity, sustainability, mental health, diversity, sex, power, and more. "

WORKSHOPS

Nov 3 - 1:00pm - S3X 2.0 - Transforming Eroticism

Sarah Tilley, Founder, Beautiful Space

Sarah Tilley will be introducing her Beautiful Space program of relationship wellness, running playful warm-up games, showing how to understand your erotic story and how to choose and cultivate a future one that feels safe, curious and adventurous.

Sarah will talk about mental health in relationships and how THE BEAUTIFUL SPACE THERAPEUTIC METHOD of managing personal growth through altered states can result in happier relationships and increased intimacy.

Nov 3 - 4:00pm - How To Grow Mushrooms - Myco Life LLC

Learning your substrates. Scott will demonstrate and explain the following: *Both substrates *Pasteurization *Sterilization *Grow kit

Nov 4 - 3:00pm - Psychedelics for Transformation: The Five-Pillar Model to Enhance Creativity, Well-being, and Performance - Third Wave by Paul Austin, CEO, Third Wave

"Join psychedelic pioneer Paul F. Austin for a 2-hour deep dive on psychedelics, transformation, and the tangible path connecting these two ethereal worlds.Paul will dive deep into the utility of psychedelics for the betterment of well-being; for creativity, flow, and purpose; for leadership, awareness, and communication.When used with skill and intention, psychedelics hold the power of catalytic evolution. Learn the fundamentals of psychedelics for transformation in this intensive workshop.

Those who are interested in becoming psychedelic practitioners, or up-leveling their current approach, will find immense value in the experience."

Nov 4 - 11:00am - "Precision" & "Customized" Retreats - a Support and vessel for Trip-Integration and Multigenerational Psychedelic Experiences - The New Health Club

The New Health Club have designed this workshop coming from the customer requests for retreats and experiences they've had in the last years as a sales funnel for psychedelic experiences (Of course legal, safe and vetted). Even informed about integration, the need for a more "precise" vessel to trip in, is rising within customer bases.

In this workshop we are presenting (and working out) how customized retreats could look like. How can a customisation ease a transformation or make it more understandable and suitable for what is happening in the trip. In other words: what is the actual motivation for people to come to a retreat? We will talk about how a "themed" group-retreats could help solve these questions and support the process of the retreat visitors.

Nov 5 - 3:00pm - What to Look Into if You Want to Visit a Psychedelic Retreat? - The New Health Club

This workshop is for individuals, who would like to attend a psychedelic retreat. The workshop will go over The Why, The How, The Preparation, The Trip, The After-Care, The Integration. The Space.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breathtaking venues.

