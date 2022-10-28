Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - KwikClick, Inc. (OTCQB: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), an industry leading software platform developed to uniquely connect sellers with buyers (participants) and influencers while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate and word of mouth marketing is pleased to announce its successful uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. KWIK will commence trading on the OTCQB when the market opens on Monday, October 28, 2022, under the symbol "KWIK".

KWIK believes the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements to both existing and prospective shareholders. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity and visibility of their common stock.

KWIK Founder Fred W. Cooper, PhD, said, "Our company's uplisting to the OTCQB is another valuable and accretive milestone reached resulting from a KWIK team dedicated to making our company stronger, more transparent, and its shares made available to a broader class of investors." He added, "Still, it's just one step in a much longer journey and strategy to create more significant shareholder value by bringing to market the most advanced brand, affiliate, and influencer marketing tools providing unique patented indefinite earnings potential from a single pin-drop."

Matt Williams, President of KWIK, added, "Our mission at KWIK is to equip and allow the world's largest brands, affiliates, influencers, and marketers with the most simple to use and powerful tools to benefit from the enormous opportunities afforded by global e-commerce markets," He added, "Our uplist, recently awarded patents protecting our competitive advantages, and technological enhancements show that our mission is more than in progress, it's gaining traction accretive to building shareholder value."

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KwikClick Inc.

KWIK is a SaaS (software as a service) platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. The free downloadable app has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product solicitation on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner. Furthermore, the app allows participants to be compensated for all sales that occur as a result of referring any product or service they wish to promote actively or passively as they correspond socially, through mobile devices or online. Visit us at kwik.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

