SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported earnings of $11.2 billion ($5.78 per share - diluted) for third quarter 2022, compared with $6.1 billion ($3.19 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2021. Included in the current quarter were pension settlement costs of $177 million. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $624 million. Adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion ($5.56 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2022 compares to adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion ($2.96 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2021.

Sales and other operating revenues in third quarter 2022 were $64 billion, compared to $43 billion in the year-ago period.

Earnings Summary Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings by business segment Upstream $ 9,307 $ 5,135 $ 24,798 $ 10,663 Downstream 2,530 1,310 6,383 2,154 All Other (606 ) (334 ) (2,069 ) (2,247 ) Total (1)(2) $ 11,231 $ 6,111 $ 29,112 $ 10,570 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ 624 $ 305 $ 1,074 $ 346 (2) Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation (See Attachment 1)

"We delivered another quarter of strong financial performance with return on capital employed of 25 percent," said Mike Wirth, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer. "At the same time, we're increasing investments and growing energy supplies, with our Permian production reaching another quarterly record."

During the quarter, the company paid dividends of $2.7 billion (6 percent higher per share than third quarter 2021), increased investments by over 50 percent from last year, paid down debt for the sixth consecutive quarter, and repurchased $3.75 billion of shares (more than 1 percent of shares outstanding). The company's third quarter Permian Basin unconventional production totaled over 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up over 12 percent from last year's quarter.

"We've also taken important steps to position both our traditional and new energy businesses to help meet the world's growing demand for our products," Wirth concluded. The company's recent business highlights include:

Approved a project to increase light crude oil processing capacity by 15 percent at the company's Pasadena, Texas refinery.

Entered Namibia by acquiring an 80 percent working interest in a Deepwater oil and gas exploration lease.

Received permits, as part of joint ventures, to assess carbon storage for three blocks totaling nearly 7.8 million acres in offshore Australia.

Broke ground on a lower carbon feedstock expansion project at the company's bio-refinery in Germany.

Delivered renewable natural gas for the first time from the Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC joint venture project in South Dakota.

UPSTREAM

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 3.03 million barrels per day in third quarter 2022. International production decreased 3 percent primarily due to the end of concessions in Thailand and Indonesia, while U.S. production increased 4 percent compared to the same period a year ago, mainly in the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian Basin.

U.S. Upstream Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings $ 3,398 $ 1,962 $ 10,004 $ 4,349

U.S. upstream operations earned $3.40 billion in third quarter 2022, compared with $1.96 billion a year earlier. The improvement was primarily due to higher realizations and higher volumes, partially offset by the absence of third quarter 2021 asset sale gains.

The company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $76 in third quarter 2022, up from $58 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $7.05 per thousand cubic feet in third quarter 2022, up from $3.25 in last year's third quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.18 million barrels per day in third quarter 2022 was up 49,000 barrels per day from a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to net production increases in the Gulf of Mexico, due to the absence of third quarter 2021 weather impacts, and in the Permian Basin. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production in third quarter 2022 increased 6 percent to 891,000 barrels per day, and net natural gas production was 1.71 billion cubic feet per day, similar to last year's third quarter.

International Upstream Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings* $ 5,909 $ 3,173 $ 14,794 $ 6,314 *Includes foreign currency effects $ 440 $ 285 $ 899 $ 311

International upstream operations earned $5.91 billion in third quarter 2022, compared with $3.17 billion a year ago. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher realizations, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Foreign currency effects had a favorable impact on earnings of $155 million compared to last year's third quarter.

The average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in third quarter 2022 was $89 per barrel, up from $68 a year earlier. The average sales price of natural gas was $10.36 per thousand cubic feet in the third quarter, up from $6.28 in last year's third quarter.

Net oil-equivalent production of 1.85 million barrels per day in third quarter 2022 was down 56,000 barrels per day from third quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of production following expiration of the Erawan concession in Thailand and Rokan concession in Indonesia, partially offset by the absence of third quarter 2021 planned turnaround impacts at Tengizchevroil. The net liquids component of oil-equivalent production decreased 11 percent to 816,000 barrels per day in third quarter 2022, while net natural gas production increased 4 percent to 6.21 billion cubic feet per day compared to last year's third quarter.

DOWNSTREAM

U.S. Downstream Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings $ 1,288 $ 1,083 $ 4,214 $ 1,729

U.S. downstream operations reported earnings of $1.29 billion in third quarter 2022, compared with earnings of $1.08 billion a year earlier. The increase was mainly due to higher margins on refined product sales, partially offset by lower earnings from the 50 percent-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and higher operating expenses that were largely associated with planned turnarounds.

Refinery crude oil input in third quarter 2022 decreased 13 percent to 779,000 barrels per day from the year-ago period, primarily due to planned turnarounds.

Refined product sales of 1.25 million barrels per day were up 5 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher renewable fuel sales following the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. acquisition and higher jet fuel demand as restrictions from the pandemic continue to ease.

International Downstream Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings* $ 1,242 $ 227 $ 2,169 $ 425 *Includes foreign currency effects $ 179 $ 123 $ 347 $ 183

International downstream operations reported earnings of $1.24 billion in third quarter 2022, compared with $227 million a year earlier. The increase was mainly due to higher margins on refined product sales and a $56 million favorable swing in foreign currency impacts compared to last year's third quarter.

Refinery crude oil input of 651,000 barrels per day in third quarter 2022 increased 11 percent from the year-ago period as refinery runs increased due to higher demand.

Refined product sales of 1.44 million barrels per day in third quarter 2022 increased 4 percent from the year-ago period, mainly due to higher demand for jet fuel as restrictions from the pandemic continue to ease.

ALL OTHER

Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 Millions of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Charges* $ (606 ) $ (334 ) $ (2,069 ) $ (2,247 ) *Includes foreign currency effects $ 5 $ (103 ) $ (172 ) $ (148 )

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges in third quarter 2022 were $606 million, compared to $334 million a year earlier. The increase in net charges between periods was mainly due to the absence of third quarter 2021 favorable tax items and higher current quarter pension settlement expenses, partially offset by higher interest income from higher cash balances and lower debt interest expenses. Foreign currency effects decreased net charges by $108 million between periods.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2022 was $37.1 billion, compared with $19.7 billion in the first nine months of 2021. Excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2022 was $35.9 billion, compared with $21.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES

Capital and exploratory expenditures for the company's consolidated entities (C&E) in the first nine months of 2022 were $8.2 billion, compared with $5.8 billion in the first nine months of 2021. Additionally, the company's share of equity affiliate capital and exploratory expenditures (Affiliate C&E) was $2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022 and $2.3 billion in the first nine months of 2021 and did not require cash outlays by the company. C&E for 2022 includes $0.8 billion of inorganic spend largely associated with the formation of the Bunge joint venture. The acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is not included in the company's C&E.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

NOTICE

Chevron's discussion of third quarter 2022 earnings with security analysts will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PT.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Please visit Chevron's website and Investor Relations page at www.chevron.com and www.chevron.com/investors

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, severance costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 6.

This news release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net changes in operating working capital, and represents cash generated by operating activities excluding the timing impacts of working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less cash capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. A reconciliation of cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.

This news release also includes net debt ratio. Net debt ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as a percentage of total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, plus Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity, which indicates the company's leverage, net of its cash balances. The company believes this measure is useful to monitor the strength of the company's balance sheet. A reconciliation of net debt ratio is shown in Attachment 2.

Key Performance Indicators - Capital and exploratory expenditures ("C&E") is a key performance indicator that provides the Company's investment level in its consolidated companies. This metric includes additions to fixed asset and investment accounts along with exploration expense for its consolidated companies. Management uses this metric along with Affiliate C&E (as defined below) to manage allocation of capital across the company's entire portfolio, funding requirements and ultimately shareholder distributions. The calculation of C&E is shown in Attachment 4.

Equity affiliate capital and exploratory expenditures ("Affiliate C&E") is also a key performance indicator that provides the Company's share of investments in its significant equity affiliate companies. This metric includes additions to fixed asset and investment accounts along with exploration expense in the equity affiliate companies' financial statements. Management uses this metric to assess possible funding needs and/or shareholder distribution capacity of the company's equity affiliate companies. Together with C&E, management also uses Affiliate C&E to manage allocation of capital across the company's entire portfolio, funding requirements and ultimately shareholder distributions. Affiliate C&E is in Attachment 4.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Chevron's operations and energy transition plans that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the petroleum, chemicals and other energy-related industries. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "advances," "commits," "drives," "aims," "forecasts," "projects," "believes," "approaches," "seeks," "schedules," "estimates," "positions," "pursues," "may," "can," "could," "should," "will," "budgets," "outlook," "trends," "guidance," "focus," "on track," "goals," "objectives," "strategies," "opportunities," "poised," "potential," "ambitions," "aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless legally required, Chevron undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are: changing crude oil and natural gas prices and demand for the company's products, and production curtailments due to market conditions; crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; technological advancements; changes to government policies in the countries in which the company operates; public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; disruptions in the company's global supply chain, including supply chain constraints and escalation of the cost of goods and services; changing economic, regulatory and political environments in the various countries in which the company operates; general domestic and international economic, market and political conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response to such conflict; changing refining, marketing and chemicals margins; actions of competitors or regulators; timing of exploration expenses; timing of crude oil liftings; the competitiveness of alternate-energy sources or product substitutes; development of large carbon capture and offset markets; the results of operations and financial condition of the company's suppliers, vendors, partners and equity affiliates, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic; the inability or failure of the company's joint-venture partners to fund their share of operations and development activities; the potential failure to achieve expected net production from existing and future crude oil and natural gas development projects; potential delays in the development, construction or start-up of planned projects; the potential disruption or interruption of the company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, civil unrest, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the company's control; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations and litigation; significant operational, investment or product changes undertaken or required by existing or future environmental statutes and regulations, including international agreements and national or regional legislation and regulatory measures to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions; the potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the company's future acquisitions or dispositions of assets or shares or the delay or failure of such transactions to close based on required closing conditions; the potential for gains and losses from asset dispositions or impairments; government mandated sales, divestitures, recapitalizations, taxes and tax audits, tariffs, sanctions, changes in fiscal terms or restrictions on scope of company operations; foreign currency movements compared with the U.S. dollar; higher inflation and related impacts; material reductions in corporate liquidity and access to debt markets; the receipt of required Board authorizations to implement capital allocation strategies, including future stock repurchase programs and dividend payments; the effects of changed accounting rules under generally accepted accounting principles promulgated by rule-setting bodies; the company's ability to identify and mitigate the risks and hazards inherent in operating in the global energy industry; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 20 through 25 of the company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this news release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Attachment 1 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and other operating revenues $ 63,508 $ 42,552 $ 181,194 $ 109,745 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 2,410 1,647 6,962 4,000 Other income (loss) 726 511 1,623 591 Total Revenues and Other Income 66,644 44,710 189,779 114,336 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 38,090 23,834 110,742 62,031 Operating expenses * 7,593 6,110 21,430 18,564 Exploration expenses 116 158 521 357 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,201 4,304 11,555 13,112 Taxes other than on income 1,707 2,075 5,272 5,061 Interest and debt expense 128 174 393 557 Total Costs and Other Deductions 51,835 36,655 149,913 99,682 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 14,809 8,055 39,866 14,654 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,571 1,940 10,636 4,047 Net Income (Loss) 11,238 6,115 29,230 10,607 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7 4 118 37 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 11,231 $ 6,111 $ 29,112 $ 10,570 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation - Basic $ 5.81 $ 3.19 $ 15.02 $ 5.52 - Diluted $ 5.78 $ 3.19 $ 14.95 $ 5.51 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic 1,932,238 1,918,006 1,938,524 1,916,174 - Diluted 1,940,002 1,921,095 1,947,201 1,919,666

Note: Shares outstanding (excluding 14 million associated with Chevron's Benefit Plan Trust) were 1,919 million and 1,916 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Upstream United States $ 3,398 $ 1,962 $ 10,004 $ 4,349 International 5,909 3,173 14,794 6,314 Total Upstream 9,307 5,135 24,798 10,663 Downstream United States 1,288 1,083 4,214 1,729 International 1,242 227 2,169 425 Total Downstream 2,530 1,310 6,383 2,154 All Other (606 ) (334 ) (2,069 ) (2,247 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 11,231 $ 6,111 $ 29,112 $ 10,570 * Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs

Attachment 2 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) Sept 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,164 $ 5,640 Marketable securities $ 267 $ 35 Total assets $ 259,735 $ 239,535 Total debt $ 23,641 $ 31,369 Total Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity $ 158,680 $ 139,067 Noncontrolling interests $ 947 $ 873 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Total debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 182,321 $ 170,436 Debt ratio (Total debt / Total debt plus stockholders' equity) 13.0 % 18.4 % Adjusted debt (Total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities) $ 8,210 $ 25,694 Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 166,890 $ 164,761 Net debt ratio (Adjusted debt / Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity) 4.9 % 15.6 %

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED Three Months

Ended Sept 30 Nine Months

Ended Sept 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total reported earnings $ 11,231 $ 6,111 $ 29,112 $ 10,570 Non-controlling interest 7 4 118 37 Interest expense (A/T) 117 160 363 517 ROCE earnings 11,355 6,275 29,593 11,124 Annualized ROCE earnings 45,420 25,100 39,457 14,832 Average capital employed* 182,033 175,499 177,289 175,555 ROCE 25.0 % 14.3 % 22.3 % 8.4 % *Capital employed is the sum of Chevron Corporation stockholders equity, total debt and noncontrolling interest. Average capital employed is computed by averaging the sum of capital employed at the beginning and the end of the period.

Attachment 3 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Billions of Dollars) (unaudited) SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)(1) Three Months

Ended

Sept. 30 Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30 OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2022 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ 11.2 $ 29.2 $ 10.6 Adjustments Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4.2 11.6 13.1 Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates (1.6 ) (4.8 ) (2.2 ) Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales — (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Net foreign currency effects (0.4 ) (0.7 ) — Deferred income tax provision 0.4 1.7 0.5 Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.6 1.2 (1.5 ) Other operating activity (0.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.4 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 15.3 $ 37.1 $ 19.7 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (2.9 ) — Capital expenditures (3.0 ) (8.1 ) (5.5 ) Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment 0.1 2.5 0.6 Other investing activity(2) 0.1 0.1 0.4 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (2.8 ) $ (8.4 ) $ (4.5 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in debt (2.5 ) (8.2 ) (6.9 ) Cash dividends — common stock (2.7 ) (8.3 ) (7.6 ) Shares issued for share-based compensation 0.1 5.5 0.4 Shares repurchased (3.8 ) (7.5 ) (0.6 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities $ (9.0 ) $ (18.5 ) $ (14.8 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.1 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 3.3 $ 9.9 $ 0.3 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 15.3 $ 37.1 $ 19.7 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.6 1.2 (1.5 ) Cash Flow from Operations Excluding Working Capital $ 13.7 $ 35.9 $ 21.2 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 15.3 $ 37.1 $ 19.7 Less: Capital expenditures 3.0 8.1 5.5 Free Cash Flow $ 12.3 $ 29.0 $ 14.3 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.6 1.2 (1.5 ) Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital $ 10.7 $ 27.8 $ 15.7 (1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions. (2) Primarily sales of marketable securities and (borrowings) repayments of loans by equity affiliates.

Attachment 4 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital Expenditures $ 2,995 $ 1,907 $ 8,139 $ 5,450 Expensed exploration expenditures 95 122 266 302 Capital lease obligations and other 3 10 (166 ) 50 Capital and Exploratory Expenditures (C&E) 3,093 2,039 8,239 5,802 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received — — 2,862 — C&E plus acquisitions (company investment) $ 3,093 $ 2,039 $ 11,101 $ 5,802 Affiliate C&E $ 846 $ 731 $ 2,380 $ 2,258

Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 C&E BY SEGMENT 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States Upstream $ 1,855 $ 1,135 $ 4,728 $ 3,256 Downstream 282 225 1,120 567 Other 54 53 182 136 Total United States 2,191 1,413 6,030 3,959 International Upstream 852 583 2,087 1,717 Downstream 47 40 113 113 Other 3 3 9 13 Total International 902 626 2,209 1,843 C&E $ 3,093 $ 2,039 $ 8,239 $ 5,802 AFFILIATE C&E (not included above): Upstream $ 593 $ 596 $ 1,772 $ 1,760 Downstream 253 135 608 498 Affiliate C&E $ 846 $ 731 $ 2,380 $ 2,258

Attachment 5 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (unaudited) OPERATING STATISTICS (1) Three Months

Ended September 30 Nine Months

Ended September 30 NET LIQUIDS PRODUCTION (MB/D): (2) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States 891 842 886 834 International 816 915 824 976 Worldwide 1,707 1,757 1,710 1,810 NET NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION (MMCF/D): (3) United States 1,708 1,708 1,747 1,677 International 6,212 5,952 5,960 6,023 Worldwide 7,920 7,660 7,707 7,700 TOTAL NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION (MB/D): (4) United States 1,176 1,127 1,177 1,113 International 1,851 1,907 1,817 1,980 Worldwide 3,027 3,034 2,995 3,093 SALES OF NATURAL GAS (MMCF/D): United States 4,464 4,076 4,430 3,922 International 7,990 5,450 5,812 5,212 Worldwide 12,454 9,526 10,242 9,134 SALES OF NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (MB/D): United States 302 211 299 208 International 227 213 223 186 Worldwide 529 424 522 394 SALES OF REFINED PRODUCTS (MB/D): United States 1,248 1,188 1,226 1,133 International (5) 1,437 1,386 1,367 1,312 Worldwide 2,685 2,574 2,593 2,445 REFINERY INPUT (MB/D): United States 779 895 858 911 International 651 584 635 567 Worldwide 1,430 1,479 1,493 1,478 (1) Includes interest in affiliates; totals may not match sum of parts due to rounding. (2) Includes net production of synthetic oil: Canada 50 51 43 55 (3) Includes natural gas consumed in operations (MMCF/D): United States 50 47 55 46 International 518 540 521 547 (4) Oil-equivalent production is the sum of net liquids production, net natural gas production and synthetic production. The oil-equivalent gas conversion ratio is 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas = 1 barrel of crude oil. (5) Includes share of affiliate sales (MB/D): 399 355 378 346

Attachment 6 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 REPORTED EARNINGS Pre- Tax Income Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax Income Tax After-Tax Pre- Tax Income Tax After-Tax Pre-Tax Income Tax After-Tax U.S. Upstream $ 3,398 $ 1,962 $ 10,004 $ 4,349 Int'l Upstream 5,909 3,173 14,794 6,314 U.S. Downstream 1,288 1,083 4,214 1,729 Int'l Downstream 1,242 227 2,169 425 All Other (606 ) (334 ) (2,069 ) (2,247 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron $ 11,231 $ 6,111 $ 29,112 $ 10,570 SPECIAL ITEMS U.S. Upstream Remediation charge $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (158 ) $ 38 $ (120 ) Early contract termination — — — — — — (765 ) 165 (600 ) — — — Asset sale gains — — — 260 (60 ) 200 — — — 260 (60 ) 200 Int'l Upstream Asset sale gains — — — — — — 328 (128 ) 200 — — — U.S. Downstream Legal reserves — — — — — — — — — (140 ) 30 (110 ) All Other Pension settlement costs (233 ) 56 (177 ) (107 ) 26 (81 ) (331 ) 77 (254 ) (575 ) 138 (437 ) Total Special Items $ (233 ) $ 56 $ (177 ) $ 153 $ (34 ) $ 119 $ (768 ) $ 114 $ (654 ) $ (613 ) $ 146 $ (467 ) FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS Int'l Upstream $ 440 $ 285 $ 899 $ 311 Int'l Downstream 179 123 347 183 All Other 5 (103 ) (172 ) (148 ) Total Foreign Currency Effects $ 624 $ 305 $ 1,074 $ 346 ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) * U.S. Upstream $ 3,398 $ 1,762 $ 10,604 $ 4,269 Int'l Upstream 5,469 2,888 13,695 6,003 U.S. Downstream 1,288 1,083 4,214 1,839 Int'l Downstream 1,063 104 1,822 242 All Other (434 ) (150 ) (1,643 ) (1,662 ) Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) $ 10,784 $ 5,687 $ 28,692 $ 10,691 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share $ 5.56 $ 2.96 $ 14.74 $ 5.57 * Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

