Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

As from October 31, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from HEL Leverage Certificates Extend E/247 to HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend AE/272. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Market Segment New Market Segment SE001904757 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 2 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904758 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 0 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904759 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 8 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904760 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 6 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904753 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 1 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904754 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 9 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904755 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 6 Extend E/247 AE/272 SE001904756 HEL Leverage Certificates HEL Leverage Certificate US Extend 4 Extend E/247 AE/272 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260