Tompkins Financial Corporation ("Tompkins" or the "Company") reported diluted earnings per share of $1.48 for the third quarter of 2022, up 2.1% from $1.45 per share in the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $21.3 million was essentially unchanged when compared to the third quarter of 2021.

For the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, diluted earnings per share was $4.53, down 4.0% from $4.72 for the same year-to-date period in 2021. Year-to-date net income was $65.5 million for the period ended September 30, 2022, down $4.3 million, or 6.2%, from the same period in 2021. The year-to-date net income variance was primarily attributable to the provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $1.4 million in 2022, versus a credit of $6.1 million in 2021, resulting in a pretax variance of $7.5 million.

Tompkins President and CEO Stephen Romaine commented, "We noted several favorable trends during the third quarter of 2022. Revenue increased for the second consecutive quarter and grew at an annualized rate of 8.3% over the second quarter of this year. Our total loans grew at an annualized rate of 3.8% during the quarter, although that growth rate is somewhat slower than the 7.8% growth we experienced in the second quarter of this year. Our team did an excellent job supporting business in our communities with PPP loans and we are pleased that our loans outstanding under that program totaled less than $1 million as of September 30, 2022."

SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD:

Total loans at September 30, 2022 were $5.2 billion, up $45.9 million over the immediate prior quarter, reflecting an annualized increase of 3.6% from June 30, 2022.

Net interest margin of 3.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was down as compared to the 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, but increased from 2.89% for the same period in 2021.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $6.9 billion and were up 2.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, and down 2.2% from the same period of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $58.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was in line with the most recent prior quarter. The third quarter of 2022 showed increased interest income in both the loan and security portfolios, but was slightly offset by higher funding cost on both deposits and other borrowings. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was up $2.0 million, or 3.6% from the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the current quarter included $88,000 of net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans, down from net deferred loan fees of $873,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $3.3 million of net deferred loan fees in the third quarter of 2021.

For the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $173.0 million, up $7.0 million or 4.2% compared to the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2021. For the year-to-date period in 2022, net deferred loan fees associated with PPP loans were approximately $3.0 million, down from $8.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $70.0 million or 1.4%, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in average loans as compared to the same period prior year was mainly in commercial and residential real estate loans, which were up 7.6%, and 5.9%, respectively. Commercial and industrial loans were down 21.1%, mainly driven by lower PPP loan balances. Interest earning asset yields for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were up 9 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 and up 17 basis points compared to the same period in 2021.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2022 were down $137.4 million, or 2.0% compared to the same period in 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were up $84.7 million or 3.9% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 0.36% was up 18 basis points from the second quarter of 2022, and 14 basis points from the same period in 2021. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 0.45% for the third quarter of 2022 represented an increase of 23 basis points over the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of 6 basis points versus the same period in 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $20.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $59.6 million for the year-to-date period were both in-line with the same periods in 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, total service-related fee categories were up $665,000 or 3.5% over the same quarter prior year, mainly driven by growth in insurance commissions and fees, and service charges on deposit accounts, which were partially offset by lower wealth management fees. The decline in wealth management fees is mainly a result of market conditions. Other income was down from the same quarter last year, mainly due to lower earnings on bank-owned life insurance, which was down $603,000 compared to the same quarter in 2021, as certain separate account policies were unfavorably impacted by decreases in the market value of the underlying assets.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $578,000 or 1.2% from the third quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date period, noninterest expense of $145.6 million was up $3.4 million or 2.4% from the same period in 2021. Growth in noninterest expense for the year-to-date period was primarily driven by increases in salary and wage expense and other noninterest expense. Other noninterest expense for the three months ended and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, included nonrecurring expenses of $196,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, related to the consolidation and rebranding of the Company's four banking charters.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.1% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 23.7% for the same period in 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 23.4%, compared to 22.1% reported for the same period in 2021.

The increase in the effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, over the same periods in 2021, is largely due to the anticipated loss of certain New York State tax benefits. The Company's banking subsidiary has an investment in a real estate investment trust that provides certain benefits on its New York State tax return for qualifying entities. A condition to claim the benefit is that the consolidated company has qualified average assets of no more than $8.0 billion for the taxable year. The Company expects average assets to exceed the $8.0 billion threshold for the 2022 tax year. As of September 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated average assets were slightly over the $8.0 billion threshold, as defined by New York State law. The Company will continue to monitor the consolidated average assets during 2022 to determine future eligibility.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.86% of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, up from 0.85% at June 30, 2022 and down from 0.91% at September 30, 2021. The allowance coverage as a percentage of nonperforming loans and leases was 128.27% at September 30, 2022, down compared to 147.95% at June 30, 2022 and improved from the 76.15% reported at September 30, 2021.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2022 was an expense of $1.1 million, compared to a credit of $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. Provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was an expense of $1.4 million, compared to a credit of $6.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in provision for credit losses for both the three and nine month periods is mainly driven by current economic forecasts coupled with loan growth.

Nonperforming assets represented 0.45% as of September 30, 2022, up from 0.40% at December 31, 2021, and down compared to 0.75% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, nonperforming loans and leases totaled $34.9 million, compared to $31.2 million at December 31, 2021, and $60.7 million at September 30, 2021.

Special Mention and Substandard loans and leases totaled $106.7 million at September 30, 2022, reflecting improvement from $137.6 million at December 31, 2021, and $115.0 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in Special Mention and Substandard loans, compared to the most recent prior quarter, was mainly due to improved asset quality in the hospitality industry as occupancy rates continue to increase.

The Company funded a total of 5,140 applications for PPP loans totaling $694.1 million in 2020 and 2021. As of September 30, 2022, there were fourteen outstanding PPP loans totaling approximately $875,000. Total net deferred fees on the remaining balance of PPP loans amounted to $18,000 at September 30, 2022.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital ratios at September 30, 2022 remained well above the regulatory minimums for well-capitalized institutions. The ratio of Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets was 14.26% at September 30, 2022, compared to 14.23% at December 31, 2021, and 14.21% at September 30, 2021. The ratio of Tier 1 capital to average assets was 9.14% at September 30, 2022, compared to 8.72% at December 31, 2021, and 8.54% at September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 18,182 common shares at an aggregate cost of $1.3 million. These shares were purchased under the Company's Stock Repurchase Program announced in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 197,979 common shares at an aggregate cost of $15.4 million.

ABOUT TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a banking and financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Community Bank and Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of such words as "may", "will", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "believe", "expect", "plan", or "anticipate", and other similar words. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to certain uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from those expressed and/or implied by forward-looking statements. The following factors, in addition to those listed as Risk Factors in Item 1A of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements; changes in general economic, market and regulatory conditions; estimated GDP growth and inflation trends; the ongoing dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact; the impact of the interest rate and inflationary environment on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations; other income or cash flow anticipated from the Company's operations, investment and/or lending activities; changes in laws and regulations affecting banks, bank holding companies and/or financial holding companies, such as SEC rule making, The Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III, and state and local government mandates; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; governmental and public policy changes, including environmental regulation; reliance on large customers; uncertainties arising from national and global events such as the war in the Ukraine, including the potential impact of widespread protests, civil unrest, and political uncertainty on the economy and the financial services industry; and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support the Company's future businesses. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of ASSETS 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 (Audited) Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks $ 20,342 $ 23,078 Interest bearing balances due from banks 83,270 40,029 Cash and Cash Equivalents 103,612 63,107 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,010,101 at September 30, 2022 and $2,063,790 at December 31, 2021) 1,740,936 2,044,513 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $258,755 at September 30, 2022 and $282,288 at December 31, 2021) 312,329 284,009 Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost $771 at September 30, 2022 and $902 at December 31, 2021) 771 902 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income and deferred costs and fees 5,208,436 5,075,467 Less: Allowance for credit losses 44,772 42,843 Net Loans and Leases 5,163,664 5,032,624 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 9,156 10,996 Bank premises and equipment, net 82,636 85,416 Corporate owned life insurance 86,857 86,495 Goodwill 92,602 92,447 Other intangible assets, net 2,932 3,643 Accrued interest and other assets 184,446 115,830 Total Assets $ 7,779,941 $ 7,819,982 LIABILITIES Deposits: Interest bearing: Checking, savings and money market 4,076,753 4,016,025 Time 599,612 639,674 Noninterest bearing 2,260,361 2,135,736 Total Deposits 6,936,726 6,791,435 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,340 66,787 Other borrowings 101,000 124,000 Other liabilities 113,916 108,819 Total Liabilities $ 7,206,982 $ 7,091,041 EQUITY Tompkins Financial Corporation shareholders' equity: Common Stock - par value $.10 per share: Authorized 25,000,000 shares; Issued: 14,519,667 at September 30, 2022; and 14,696,911 at December 31, 2021 1,452 1,470 Additional paid-in capital 303,431 312,538 Retained earnings 515,870 475,262 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (243,237 ) (55,950 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 125,944 shares at September 30, 2022, and 124,709 shares at December 31, 2021 (6,063 ) (5,791 ) Total Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' Equity 571,453 727,529 Noncontrolling interests 1,506 1,412 Total Equity $ 572,959 $ 728,941 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,779,941 $ 7,819,982

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 55,041 $ 53,738 $ 158,677 $ 161,598 Due from banks 85 136 190 266 Available-for-sale debt securities 7,157 6,312 20,990 17,188 Held-to-maturity securities 1,221 732 3,551 1,044 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 166 196 391 608 Total Interest and Dividend Income 63,670 $ 61,114 $ 183,799 $ 180,704 INTEREST EXPENSE Time certificates of deposits of $250,000 or more 563 518 1,389 1,724 Other deposits 3,631 2,088 6,898 6,835 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14 17 45 48 Trust preferred debentures 0 1,237 0 2,233 Other borrowings 1,351 1,156 2,480 3,883 Total Interest Expense 5,559 5,016 10,812 14,723 Net Interest Income 58,111 56,098 172,987 165,981 Less: Provision (credit) for credit loss expense 1,056 (1,232 ) 1,392 (6,133 ) Net Interest Income After Credit for Credit Loss Expense 57,055 57,330 171,595 172,114 NONINTEREST INCOME Insurance commissions and fees 10,825 9,833 28,571 27,053 Wealth management fees 4,337 4,957 13,850 14,347 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,917 1,638 5,452 4,579 Card services income 2,731 2,717 8,233 8,051 Other income 977 1,769 3,694 5,408 Net (loss) gain on securities transactions (95 ) (60 ) (179 ) 257 Total Noninterest Income 20,692 20,854 59,621 59,695 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 25,344 24,825 73,012 71,477 Other employee benefits 6,489 5,777 18,627 17,887 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,258 3,019 9,930 10,042 Furniture and fixture expense 2,056 2,066 6,051 6,220 Amortization of intangible assets 218 329 655 988 Other operating expense 12,237 14,164 37,286 35,519 Total Noninterest Expenses 49,602 50,180 145,561 142,133 Income Before Income Tax Expense 28,145 28,004 85,655 89,676 Income Tax Expense 6,774 6,630 20,079 19,781 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Tompkins Financial Corporation 21,371 21,374 65,576 69,895 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 31 32 94 96 Net Income Attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation $ 21,340 21,342 65,482 69,799 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.49 $ 1.46 $ 4.55 $ 4.74 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.48 $ 1.45 $ 4.53 $ 4.72

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Average Balance Average Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate (QTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 63,516 $ 85 0.53 % $ 376,341 $ 136 0.14 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 2,276,380 7,853 1.37 % 2,133,984 6,467 1.20 % State and municipal (2) 95,627 614 2.55 % 109,375 697 2.53 % Other securities (2) 3,323 37 4.44 % 3,417 23 2.64 % Total securities 2,375,330 8,504 1.42 % 2,246,776 7,187 1.27 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 15,058 166 4.38 % 15,330 196 5.07 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,185,219 55,265 4.23 % 5,115,253 53,989 4.19 % Total interest-earning assets 7,639,123 64,020 3.32 % 7,753,700 61,508 3.15 % Other assets 214,724 348,370 Total assets $ 7,853,847 $ 8,102,070 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 3,979,590 $ 2,863 0.29 % $ 4,090,840 $ 906 0.09 % Time deposits 596,299 1,331 0.89 % 707,212 1,700 0.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,575,889 4,194 0.36 % 4,798,052 2,606 0.22 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 53,810 14 0.10 % 60,798 17 0.11 % Other borrowings 232,158 1,351 2.31 % 224,459 1,156 2.04 % Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0.00 % 3,444 1,237 142.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,861,857 5,559 0.45 % 5,086,753 5,016 0.39 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,250,263 2,165,537 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 106,403 116,663 Total liabilities 7,218,523 7,368,953 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' equity 633,837 731,629 Noncontrolling interest 1,487 1,488 Total equity 635,324 733,117 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,853,847 $ 8,102,070 Interest rate spread 2.87 % 2.76 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 58,461 3.04 % 56,492 2.89 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (350 ) (394 ) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 58,111 $ 56,098

Average Consolidated Statements of Condition and Net Interest Analysis (Unaudited) Year to Date Period Ended Year to Date Period Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average Average Balance Balance Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) (YTD) Interest (YTD) Interest Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 94,988 $ 190 0.27 % $ 333,769 $ 266 0.11 % Securities (1) U.S. Government securities 2,291,636 22,960 1.34 % 1,920,717 16,417 1.14 % State and municipal (2) 98,262 1,882 2.56 % 114,809 2,200 2.56 % Other securities (2) 3,349 88 3.52 % 3,420 69 2.70 % Total securities 2,393,247 24,930 1.39 % 2,038,946 18,685 1.23 % FHLBNY and FRB stock 12,481 391 4.19 % 16,328 608 4.98 % Total loans and leases, net of unearned income (2)(3) 5,119,309 159,353 4.16 % 5,225,087 162,355 4.15 % Total interest-earning assets 7,620,025 184,864 3.24 % 7,614,130 181,915 3.19 % Other assets 244,615 346,441 Total assets $ 7,864,640 $ 7,960,571 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits Interest-bearing deposits Interest bearing checking, savings, & money market $ 4,070,607 $ 4,502 0.15 % $ 4,002,724 $ 2,943 0.10 % Time deposits 610,432 3,785 0.83 % 727,445 5,616 1.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,681,039 8,287 0.24 % 4,730,169 8,559 0.24 % Federal funds purchased & securities sold under agreements to repurchase 57,606 45 0.10 % 57,498 48 0.11 % Other borrowings 176,007 2,480 1.88 % 254,002 3,883 2.04 % Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0.00 % 9,849 2,233 30.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,914,652 10,812 0.29 % 5,051,518 14,723 0.39 % Noninterest bearing deposits 2,183,258 2,066,567 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 104,446 117,383 Total liabilities 7,202,356 7,235,468 Tompkins Financial Corporation Shareholders' equity 660,826 723,645 Noncontrolling interest 1,458 1,458 Total equity 662,284 725,103 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,864,640 $ 7,960,571 Interest rate spread 2.95 % 2.80 % Net interest income/margin on earning assets 174,052 3.05 % 167,192 2.94 % Tax Equivalent Adjustment (1,065 ) (1,211 ) Net interest income per consolidated financial statements $ 172,987 $ 165,981

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Period End Balance Sheet Sep-22 Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Dec-21 Securities $ 2,054,036 $ 2,204,851 $ 2,285,527 $ 2,329,424 $ 2,337,105 $ 2,329,424 Total Loans 5,208,436 5,162,503 5,063,451 5,075,467 5,096,778 5,075,467 Allowance for credit losses 44,772 43,793 42,126 42,843 46,259 42,843 Total assets 7,779,941 7,842,461 7,891,111 7,819,982 8,113,110 7,819,982 Total deposits 6,936,726 6,769,521 7,016,739 6,791,435 7,090,898 6,791,435 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 55,340 50,075 57,115 66,787 72,490 66,787 Other borrowings 101,000 295,600 60,000 124,000 110,000 124,000 Trust preferred debentures 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total common equity 571,453 622,843 656,049 727,529 720,851 727,529 Total equity 572,959 624,318 657,492 728,941 722,357 728,941

Average Balance Sheet Average earning assets $ 7,639,123 $ 7,621,588 $ 7,598,922 $ 7,660,556 $ 7,753,700 $ 7,625,832 Average assets 7,853,847 7,830,645 7,910,047 7,993,816 8,102,070 7,968,951 Average interest-bearing liabilities 4,861,857 4,901,345 4,982,075 4,966,711 5,086,753 5,030,143 Average equity 635,324 639,354 713,027 722,619 733,117 724,476

Share data Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 14,289,022 14,317,415 14,400,003 14,452,775 14,494,533 14,568,763 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 14,367,149 14,387,601 14,478,183 14,532,480 14,568,334 14,648,167 Period-end shares outstanding 14,483,757 14,504,604 14,561,450 14,661,001 14,659,195 14,661,001 Common equity book value per share $ 39.45 $ 42.94 $ 45.05 $ 49.62 $ 49.17 $ 49.62

Income Statement Net interest income $ 58,111 $ 58,262 $ 56,614 $ 57,811 $ 56,098 $ 223,792 Provision (credit) for credit loss expense (5) 1,056 856 (520 ) 3,914 (1,232 ) (2,219 ) Noninterest income 20,692 18,944 19,985 19,154 20,854 78,849 Noninterest expense (5) 49,602 49,120 46,839 48,154 50,180 190,287 Income tax expense 6,774 6,329 6,976 5,401 6,630 25,182 Net income attributable to Tompkins Financial Corporation 21,340 20,869 23,273 19,465 21,342 89,264 Noncontrolling interests 31 32 31 31 32 127 Basic earnings per share (4) 1.49 1.45 1.61 1.34 1.46 6.08 Diluted earnings per share (4) 1.48 1.45 1.60 1.33 1.45 6.05

Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 30,013 $ 24,665 $ 25,200 $ 26,033 $ 47,941 $ 26,033 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 161 62 0 0 7,463 0 Troubled debt restructuring not included above 4,730 4,872 5,064 5,124 5,343 5,124 Total nonperforming loans and leases 34,904 29,599 30,264 31,157 60,747 31,157 OREO 335 122 88 135 135 135 Total nonperforming assets $ 35,239 $ 29,721 $ 30,352 $ 31,292 $ 60,882 $ 31,292

Tompkins Financial Corporation - Summary Financial Data (Unaudited) - continued Quarter-Ended Year-Ended Delinquency - Total loan and lease portfolio Sep-22 Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Sep-21 Dec-21 Loans and leases 30-89 days past due and accruing $ 3,160 $ 9,837 $ 1,735 $ 3,072 $ 1,436 $ 3,072 Loans and leases 90 days past due and accruing 0 0 0 0 7,463 0 Total loans and leases past due and accruing 3,160 9,837 1,735 3,072 8,899 3,072

Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 43,793 $ 42,126 $ 42,843 $ 46,259 $ 47,505 $ 51,669 Provision (credit) for credit losses 1,101 780 (734 ) 3,600 (1,177 ) $ (2,805 ) Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) 122 (887 ) (17 ) 7,016 69 $ 6,021 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 44,772 $ 43,793 $ 42,126 $ 42,843 $ 46,259 $ 42,843 Allowance for Credit Losses - Off-Balance Sheet Exposure Balance at beginning of period $ 2,796 $ 2,720 $ 2,506 $ 2,192 $ 2,247 $ 1,920 (Credit) provision for credit losses (45 ) 76 214 314 (55 ) $ 586 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 2,751 $ 2,796 $ 2,720 $ 2,506 $ 2,192 $ 2,506

Loan Classification - Total Portfolio Special Mention $ 66,730 $ 72,270 $ 92,380 $ 85,530 $ 98,253 $ 85,530 Substandard 40,007 42,756 42,722 52,047 70,213 52,047

Ratio Analysis Credit Quality Nonperforming loans and leases/total loans and leases 0.67 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 1.19 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.75 % 0.40 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans and leases 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.84 % Allowance/nonperforming loans and leases 128.27 % 147.95 % 139.20 % 137.51 % 76.15 % 137.49 % Net loan and lease losses annualized/total average loans and leases 0.01 % (0.07 )% 0.00 % 0.55 % 0.01 % 0.12 %

Capital Adequacy Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 9.14 % 9.02 % 8.89 % 8.72 % 8.54 % 8.75 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.26 % 14.07 % 14.23 % 14.23 % 14.21 % 14.39 %

Profitability (period-end) Return on average assets * 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.12 % Return on average equity * 13.33 % 13.09 % 13.24 % 10.69 % 11.55 % 12.32 % Net interest margin (TE) * 3.04 % 3.09 % 3.04 % 3.01 % 2.89 % 2.96 % * Quarterly ratios have been annualized

(1) Average balances and yields on available-for-sale securities are based on historical amortized cost.

(2) Interest income includes the tax effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using an effective income tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021 to increase tax exempt interest income to taxable-equivalent basis.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average asset totals presented above. Payments received on nonaccrual loans have been recognized as disclosed in Note 1 of the Company's consolidated financial statements included in Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

(4) Earnings per share for the full fiscal year may not equal the sum of the quarterly earnings per share as a result of rounding of average shares.

(5) Amounts in prior periods' financial statements are reclassified when necessary to conform to the current period's presentation.

