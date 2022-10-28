San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - San Antonio-based elementary school, The Gathering Place, has unveiled its unique strategy for improving both student engagement and learning. This revolves around the integration of hands-on activities and projects, which in turn help students find more meaning in their school-work, compared to lecture-based classes.

In 2021, less than half of students reported feeling engaged when at school, which represented the continuation of a steady decrease since 2018. At the same time, 92% of educators highlight that student engagement is a crucial driver of success. Project-based learning has been cited by educational commentators for a number of years as a potential solution to low student engagement, yet its widespread adoption has thus far been hindered by the difficulties of implementing it.

Due to the approach centering real-world projects, it often encourages the development of interdisciplinary skills amongst children. This also means that it can be a complex teaching model to facilitate.

The Gathering Place has revealed its own project-based learning model, around which it has successfully built its school. For example, during one term the Texas-based school carried out a 'Planetary Protectors' project, which involved students working together to find ways to protect nature and the animal kingdom - for the purpose of this project the animals of focus were rabbits. This taught the students about a number of climate-related issues, such as water pollution, deforestation and the importance of alternative energy.

Senior officials from the school underline that this forward-thinking approach to learning rests upon the institution's three core principles: project-based learning; cultivating a sense of belonging for students; and encouraging creativity. The latter is achieved through the school's progressive art courses, which see kindergarten classes trying out Immersion Art, while students in 1st-4th grade partake in Performance Art. Modern Art will be taught between 5th-8th grade, while 9th-12th graders will get the opportunity to create Original Art.

As part of the announcement, the team behind The Gathering Place underlines that they are keen to share their formula for successfully implementing this project-based learning model with other educators. The core hands-on dimension of this approach is epitomized by another of the school's many projects, 'How Does Music Heal?' Rather than just learning about this topic from a textbook, the course gets students to create their own piece of music that expresses certain sound-healing and therapeutic qualities. At the same time, members of the class are crafting documentaries outlining their own experiences with music.

"Asia Klekowicz and I quit our secure, education-based jobs in order to set up The Gathering Place. It was breaking new ground to develop a school based entirely around this project-learning based model, but we were keen to create a space where students could learn about things in a way that really mattered to them - rather than just being taught seemingly meaningless facts that you memorize for a test and then forget every semester. It's incredibly rewarding seeing the impact of this on our students," concludes Ryan York, Co-Founder of The Gathering Place.

