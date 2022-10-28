The "Anaerobic Digestion Deployment in the UK 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reassuring vibrancy of the industry is evident post COVID-19. Although there hasn't been any significant leap in deployment, the publisher continues to see a steady rise in activity which is required in order to deliver and maintain a strong, healthy and resilient sector.

The report provides a comprehensive regional breakdown of sector development in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the 9 regions of England, providing detailed information on feedstock requirements, installed capacity and output type (combined heat power or biomethane-to-grid) for every project.

Highlights

Extensive market data and analysis on current and future development trends

Regional breakdown of the 9 regions of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with maps and timeline graphs illustrating regional development trends.

Detailed sector commentary and comprehensive overview of policy and incentives affecting the anaerobic digestion development landscape.

Comprehensive excel database of more than 1000 planned and operational Anaerobic Digestion facilities in the UK.

Includes site name and location; feedstock type, source and volumes; energy output type and capacity; and development status.

Reasons to buy

To inform investment and policy decisions in the anaerobic digestion sector by understanding the current and future anaerobic digestion market and policy landscape

To enable targeting of sales and marketing effort for anaerobic digestion service and product providers, based on technical or regional focus.

To identify the competition and quantify feedstock requirements of the anaerobic digestion industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Policy Incentives

2.1 Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

2.2 Contracts for Difference

2.3 Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation

2.4 Renewable Heat Incentive

2.5 Green Gas Support Scheme

2.6 Northern Ireland Renewable Heat Incentive

2.7 Sustainability Criteria

2.8 Feedstock Restrictions

2.9 Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation

3 Deployment Analysis Criteria

3.1 Definitions

3.2 Assumptions

4 United Kingdom

5 Scotland

6 Wales

7 Northern Ireland

8 England

9 North West of England

10 North East of England

11 Yorkshire Humber

12 West Midlands

13 East Midlands

14 East of England

15 South West of England

16 South East of England

17 Greater London

