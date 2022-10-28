NINJAMAS BEDWETTING PYJAMA PANTS LAUNCH IN THE UK AND PARTNER WITH DR RANJ SINGH TO HELP TACKLE THE BEDWETTING TABOO

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 500,000 children aged 5-16 are prone to bedwetting in the UK[1], yet the topic remains a taboo for 4 out of 5 (79%)[2] parents that are on this journey with their children. They often find discussing the subject openly, a challenge due to fear of judgement2. These feelings can lead to stress and worry, as both parent and child may not know where to turn for help. In fact, 85% of parents wish people spoke more openly about it2. To launch their new Ninjamas range of absorbent pyjama pants, designed to help manage bedwetting, Pampers is opening the conversation to help provide parents and children with the reassurance and comfort that they need on this topic.

Whilst most children outgrow bedwetting (medically known as Nocturnal Enuresis) by the time they are 5 years old, it may continue for some and can be more common than most people think. Bedwetting is the process of involuntary urination, which occurs when a child is asleep and is the 2nd most frequent condition experienced at childhood[3]. Despite this, over half (64%) of parents say that there is not enough information available to them on the topic2.

Times of big change can increase anxiety for children such as starting a new school year or returning to school after holidays. If you've tried to manage bedwetting with interventions at home and they are not working, or your child has started wetting the bed again after being dry for more than 6 months, or you're worried they may have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended that you speak to a healthcare professional.

Parents report that nearly two-thirds of children aged 3-12 feel embarrassed or ashamed (60%) about their bedwetting, leaving nearly half (49%) of their parents feeling helpless2. The feelings of being embarrassed or ashamed rises to 77% among children aged 8-122. The causes of bedwetting may vary from one child to another and can include genetic or psychological factors, the common denominator is that it's nobody's fault.

To kickstart an open, honest conversation amongst parents, Pampers is hosting a live discussion with parenting community, The Motherload. Bedwetting is one of the biggest parenting concerns expressed on forums but often parents are afraid to talk about it openly. This live stream panel discussion led by broadcaster Sarah-Jane Crawford, alongside pediatrician, television presenter and author, Dr Ranj Singh and founder Kate Dyson" aims to abate the fears, guilt and misconceptions surrounding bedwetting. Community case studies will also be shared as well as live questions, tips, and tricks to help parents effectively manage bedwetting in children. To join the live discussion head to the Motherload Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/wearethemotherload

Dr Ranj said, "Bedwetting is common and most children grow out of it. There can be several potential causes of bedwetting such as stress or genetics and although it can be can be upsetting for children and parents, there are ways to help manage it. This can include; establishing a good bedtime routine, spreading drinking out evenly throughout the day, reassuring your child that it's not their fault if they get upset to using waterproof mattress covers or using absorbing night-time underwear to manage bedwetting and renew self-confidence. There are also instances when further intervention such as a GP or specialist care is advised, including if interventions at home have not been successful. I'm looking forward to engaging with parents and answering their questions during the live discussion with The Motherload. Together, we can tackle the bedwetting taboo."

Nicole Hallak, Pampers Brand Director for UK and Ireland said; "Pampers are committed to making baby's world better and that doesn't stop as they grow. Children develop at different rates and may still need our support. If they are experiencing bedwetting, it's important for them, and their parents, to know that it's not their fault. By raising awareness on bedwetting and talking more openly, we can continue to ensure families feel supported, reassured and well-informed as they go through the bedwetting journey."

New Ninjamas Pyjama Pants are a medical device to help manage bedwetting. They are designed to offer up to 12 hours of protection for children aged 4-12 and feature a 360° FormFit Belt which flexes and stretches to fit older kids like regular underwear. Ninjamas are available in sizes 4-7 years and 8-12 years at most major retailer stores.

