Dienstag, 21.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
21.10.2025 22:30 Uhr
Momcozy partners with The Modern Midwife to tackle mums' biggest feeding concerns

Interactive session addresses baby-feeding questions and challenges faced by new mums, with prizes including award-winning Momcozy M9 Hands-free breast pump.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the UK, midwives and health visitors are often the first - and sometimes only - point of contact for new mothers navigating infant feeding. Helping to prolong this support and provide much-needed guidance to new mums is Momcozy, the innovative maternity and baby care brand loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries. They've joined forces with Marie Louise Hurworth - a.k.a The Modern Midwife - to host a special Q&A navigating the early stages of baby feeding.

The Modern Midwife for Mumsnet x Momcozy

The Q&A is part of a wider Momcozy Brand Day initiative working with the UK's largest online parenting community, Mumsnet. With millions of mums visiting every month, Marie will be answering real mum concerns and challenges with tangible advice and product recommendations that can make the experience easier and more comfortable for both parent and baby.

To celebrate the collaboration, Momcozy is offering Mumsnet members the chance to win a selection of premium products designed to support feeding parents, including:

  • The award-winning M9 hands-free breast pump - Momcozy's hero product
  • £50 vouchers
  • Two milk coolers for safe storage

Winners will be announced on October 24th.

To take part in the conversation, head to https://www.mumsnet.com/talk/sponsored_qas/5416917-ask-a-midwife-ask-anything-youd-like-to-know-about-baby-feeding

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcoz - Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as John Lewis, Boots and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024
**Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801938/Momcozy_x_Mumsnet.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/momcozy-partners-with-the-modern-midwife-to-tackle-mums-biggest-feeding-concerns-302590638.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
