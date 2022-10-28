Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2022 | 16:29
113 Leser
AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information for the financial year 2021/2022

On 28 October 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report, and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

During the financial year 2021/2022, the subsidiaries of AB Linas Agro Group (Group) sold 3.7 million tons of production, or 17% more than in the previous year. The consolidated revenue of the Group grew by 101% and was close to EUR 1.9 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost tripled to EUR 132 million. Net profit increased by 444% to EUR 77 million.

2021/20222020/2021 Change 2021/2022 compared to
2020/2021
Sales in tons3,689,5853,155,32917%
Sales revenue, TEUR1,896,026942,442101%
Gross profit, TEUR187,82751,201269%
EBITDA, TEUR134,25033,401296%
Operating profit (loss), TEUR105,88019,467432%
Profit before tax, TEUR93,06416,797441%
Net profit (loss), TEUR79,57214,189444%

Performance of business segments:

EUR million2021/20222020/2021
RevenueOperatingprofitRevenueOperatingprofit
Grain, Oilseeds, and Feed1,18351.36806.1
Products and Services for Farming38445.31808.8
Agricultural Production3915.13311.4
Food Products347 -1.872-2.0
Other Activities36-2.000

Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)

Attachments:

Sustainability Report of the Company (https://www.linasagrogroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/Linas-Agro-Group-Sustainability-report-FY-2021_2022.pdf)

Attachments

  • Annual Report, set of Financial Statements, and Company's Remuneration Report for FY 2021/2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64e45095-85e1-4ddf-a52e-3c6618dae70f)
  • Independent auditor's report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b16b54ef-f48c-4fc1-9818-6c503a5843ef)

