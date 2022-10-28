Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

532,500 UK Equity Shares 45,941 Global Equity Income Shares 50,463 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 67 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.725522 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.121523 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.557127 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.378318 UK Equity Shares, 1.545815 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.146216 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.891645 UK Equity Shares, 0.646908 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.388404 Managed Liquidity Shares; and

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.642208 UK Equity Shares, 0.465936 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.720251 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 November 2022, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 20 October 2022.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 November 2022 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 4 October 2022 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-488,090 UK Equity Shares +326,442 Global Equity Income Shares +12,568 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +41,950 Managed Liquidity Shares +145,189 Deferred Shares

As at 28 October 2022, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

71,478,782 UK Equity Shares 24,851,044 Global Equity Income Shares 4,215,581 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,257,950 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

70,990,692 UK Equity Shares 25,177,486 Global Equity Income Shares 4,228,149 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,299,900 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

44,410 UK Equity Shares 372,383 Global Equity Income Shares 63,031 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 42,017 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 November 2022. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 11 November 2022.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 28 October 2022.

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559