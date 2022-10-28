Anzeige
Freitag, 28.10.2022
Spekulation! Schlägt „Big Pharma“ bei dieser Aktie zu? STRONG BUY!
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2022 | 16:53
First North Denmark: Delisting of instruments issued by Handelsbanken

The following certificates issued by Handelsbanken will be delisted upon
request from the issuer. Last day of trading will be October 28, 2022, and the
instruments will be delisted October 31, 2022. 



Instrument ISIN

BEAR CARL X2H                DK0060321339

BULL CARL X2H                 DK0060321255

BEAR DANSKE X2 H             DK0060659290

BEAR NOVO X2H                DK0060357606

BULL USDDKK X2 H             DK0060659027





__________________________________________________________________________

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, 45 33 93
33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
