First North Denmark: Delisting of instruments issued by Handelsbanken

The following certificates issued by Handelsbanken will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Last day of trading will be October 28, 2022, and the instruments will be delisted October 31, 2022. Instrument ISIN BEAR CARL X2H DK0060321339 BULL CARL X2H DK0060321255 BEAR DANSKE X2 H DK0060659290 BEAR NOVO X2H DK0060357606 BULL USDDKK X2 H DK0060659027 __________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, 45 33 93 33 66