A unit of Svevind has signed an agreement to invest up to $50 billion in a project on the Caspian Sea that could produce up to 2 million tons of green hydrogen per year. Stellantis, meanwhile, has revealed plans to mass produce light commercial hydrogen vehicles.Hyrasia One, a subsidiary of Svevind, has signed an agreement with the government of Kazakhstan to invest in one of the world's largest pure green hydrogen plants. Around 40 GW of wind and PV will generate about 120 TWh of electricity per year on the steppes of southwestern Kazakhstan. That power will support a 20 GW industrial park of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...