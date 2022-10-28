Visual Lease Hosts Customer Advisory Board Summit, Announces VL Customer Excellence Award Winners

Company welcomes Visual Lease customers and partners to two-day event to network, discuss the future of lease accounting and recognize award-winning accounts

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Visual Lease , the #1 lease optimization software provider, hosted its Customer Advisory Board Summit, a two-day event (October 19 - October 20th, 2022) in Nashville, TN, for select customers. Attendees connected with peers to discuss the future of lease accounting, administration and optimization, and how Visual Lease is uniquely supporting this evolution for private and public companies, as well as government entities.

Visual Lease invited senior accounting, finance and real estate executives from leading organizations across all industries, including Huntington National Bank, HomeServices of America Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Central National Gottesman, Inc. (Spicer's Paper), Avis Budget Group, On Q Financial, MDU Construction, Bacardi Limited, Toshiba America Business Solutions + Toshiba Global Commerce, CURO Financial Services, Hearst Communications and Simpson Manufacturing.

"As we continue to make strategic investments in our technology, services and team, we are committed to keeping an open line of communication with our customers," said Visual Lease CEO, Robert Michlewicz. "During this event, we were able to hear their perspectives on industry trends that align with our current and future-state platform. We also celebrated several VL customers who have excelled in utilizing our platform to gain stronger internal controls, streamline critical processes and unlock many of the benefits that lease accounting and administration provide when supported by the right technology."

The summit's sessions were hosted by Visual Lease's leadership team and included a guest speaker from RSM US LLP, a member of VL's Alliance Partner network. During the event, Visual Lease announced the winners of its annual VL Customer Excellence Awards, recognizing organizations that leveraged VL solutions and services to drive real business results, including:

American Axle & Manufacturing

CURO Financial

Hearst Communications

Huntington National Bank

Indeed

MDU Construction

Penn State Health

